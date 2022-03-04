 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Artist series

Watch now: Married local artists complement each other

Julie Alpert and Andy Arkley have been married for 10 years and are both artists working in separate studios.

“We go home and talk about art all the time, what different artists are doing, what different institutions are doing, what the overall art world scene is, and that is all we talk about and then we have to remind ourselves that we just need to stop talking about art and talk about something else,” Arkley jokingly said.

Alpert is an installation artist with a background in painting and drawing. Arkley is a visual artist concentrating on painting, sculpture and installation.

Considering the two artists are married, one would think they would collaborate often on projects. But they try to keep their work separate, for the most part, and offer help in support roles.

“What we have learned from the collaborations is that we like assisting each other and bounce ideas off of each other and have different strengths and weaknesses,” Alpert said.

Looking at their art, you see the influences of color and fun.

Alpert has a show, “Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows,” at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas, until May 16. Alpert also has an installation at ahha Tulsa called “Diorama” that will be up until the end of 2022. She also has an upcoming solo exhibition at ahha Tulsa from September through November.

Arkley has a show, “Together,” at the Experience at ahha Tulsa until the end of 2022.

 

