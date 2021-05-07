 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: John Hammer draws from graphic design talents to create art
0 comments
Artist series
Artist series

Watch now: John Hammer draws from graphic design talents to create art

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Artist John Hammer explains how he became and artist and why. STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World

Artist John Hammer is known for his pop culture paintings with bold colors. But now he is working on black and white woodcut prints.

Hammer worked in graphic design for 25 years before devoting all his time to painting and now woodcut prints.

“I became an artist because that is what I was supposed to become. I had always drawn as a kid and my first sale was a picture of KISS. I put together my graphic design background and my art and create,” Hammer said.

He has a new series called “Peculiar Portrayals” that are colorful abstract faces done as screen prints and paintings. He draws from his graphic design experience to make them.

“I like the printmaking aspect of it because I get my hands dirty and use them to carve the wood and I really get immersed in it.”

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Royal Family lead tributes to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News