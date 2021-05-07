Watch now: John Hammer draws from graphic design talents to create art

Artist John Hammer is known for his pop culture paintings with bold colors. But now he is working on black and white woodcut prints.

Hammer worked in graphic design for 25 years before devoting all his time to painting and now woodcut prints.

“I became an artist because that is what I was supposed to become. I had always drawn as a kid and my first sale was a picture of KISS. I put together my graphic design background and my art and create,” Hammer said.

He has a new series called “Peculiar Portrayals” that are colorful abstract faces done as screen prints and paintings. He draws from his graphic design experience to make them.

“I like the printmaking aspect of it because I get my hands dirty and use them to carve the wood and I really get immersed in it.”