Watch Now: Artist inspired by teaching young people

Talitha Jacobs has come full circle with her passion for teaching art.

Jacobs formerly taught art at a middle school. She was dabbling with creating her own art and was slowly building up a client base. In 2017, she made the move to leave teaching and to try be an artist as a full-time job.

“Each year has gotten more busy, even with the pandemic,” Jacobs said. “I started out doing local festivals, and then I got a contract with West Elm.

“I had amazing elementary and middle school art teachers, and that is why I wanted to become a teacher in the first place. I was always sketching and had an art pad with me all the time when I was younger.”

It was her mother who saw in her that creating was her happy place.

“So she enrolled me in art classes at a young age,” Jacobs said. “When I was teaching in middle school, I started getting more serious about producing art because I had to know how to teach different art styles and then teach them to my students.”

Recently, she has gotten back into teaching with A.R.T. by Operation Aware. A.R.T. (Awareness Reached Together) is an annual fundraiser put on by Operation Aware of Oklahoma, a program that aims to equip young people with the knowledge and skills to make positive life choices.

For the fundraiser, local professional artists are paired with students to create a work of art together, which is auctioned off to benefit prevention education services in Tulsa schools.

The Boots & Brushes A.R.T. Gala is 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 22.