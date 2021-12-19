Walter Mosley to receive Sankofa Award

Award-winning novelist Walter Mosley has been named the recipient of the 2022 Sankofa Freedom Award, presented by Tulsa City-County Library’s African-American Resource Center and the Tulsa Library Trust.
Mosley will accept the award and give a virtual presentation on Feb. 12.
Perhaps best known for his crime fiction, Mosley has written more than 60 works of fiction and non-fiction. He has sought to help readers understand and appreciate Black life in America, particularly segregated inner-city experiences. Mosley’s creative skills span genres, from plays and screenwriting to mystery, young adult and science-fiction books, from writing for TV to nonfiction titles, a memoir, essays and op-eds.
Mosley’s works include the Easy Rawlins mysteries, the Fearless Jones mysteries, the Leonid McGill mysteries, the Socrates Fortlow novels, the Crosstown to Oblivion series, two plays, four science-fiction books, one young adult book, his memoir “What Next: An African American Initiative Toward World Peace” and many more standalone works of fiction and nonfiction.
In 2020, Mosley received the Robert Kirsch Award for lifetime achievement from the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. That year, he also became the first Black man to receive the Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters from the National Book Foundation.
In 2013, Mosley was inducted into the New York State Writers Hall of Fame and has received an O. Henry Award, The Mystery Writers of America’s Grand Master Award, a Grammy, several NAACP Image awards and PEN America’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Sankofa Freedom Award consists of a $10,000 cash prize and an engraved medallion. It is awarded biennially in February during Black History Month to a nationally acclaimed individual who has dedicated his or her life to educating and improving the greater African-American community. Previous recipients of the Sankofa Freedom Award include Anita Hill (2019), Iyanla Vanzant (2018), Tavis Smiley (2016), Susan L. Taylor (2014), Hill Harper (2012), Pearl Cleage (2010), Nikki Giovanni (2008) and Michael Eric Dyson (2006).
Sankofa is a word from the Akan language, which is spoken in southern Ghana. Literally translated, Sankofa means: “We must go back and reclaim our past so we can move forward; so we understand why and how we came to be who we are today.”
For more information about the Sankofa Freedom Award or the African-American Resource Center: 918-549-7323, tulsalibrary.org.