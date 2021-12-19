Walter Mosley to receive Sankofa Award

Award-winning novelist Walter Mosley has been named the recipient of the 2022 Sankofa Freedom Award, presented by Tulsa City-County Library’s African-American Resource Center and the Tulsa Library Trust.

Mosley will accept the award and give a virtual presentation on Feb. 12.

Perhaps best known for his crime fiction, Mosley has written more than 60 works of fiction and non-fiction. He has sought to help readers understand and appreciate Black life in America, particularly segregated inner-city experiences. Mosley’s creative skills span genres, from plays and screenwriting to mystery, young adult and science-fiction books, from writing for TV to nonfiction titles, a memoir, essays and op-eds.

Mosley’s works include the Easy Rawlins mysteries, the Fearless Jones mysteries, the Leonid McGill mysteries, the Socrates Fortlow novels, the Crosstown to Oblivion series, two plays, four science-fiction books, one young adult book, his memoir “What Next: An African American Initiative Toward World Peace” and many more standalone works of fiction and nonfiction.