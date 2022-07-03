Vision Arts awards $150,000 in grants to 12 recipients

Twelve Tulsa arts and cultural organizations, ranging from the nationally recognized Philbrook Museum of Art to the TATE award-wining Theatre North, will share in $150,000 in grants through the city’s Vision Arts program.
The program was established six years ago, as part of the Vision economic development package approved by Tulsa voters in April 2016.
Vision Arts supports organizations and activities that provide quality arts and cultural programming to the citizens of Tulsa while simultaneously promoting and encouraging tourism and economic development throughout the city.
Those applying for the grants had to establish how their proposals — be it for a special performance, project, or art work, or for a series of integrated events — will promote cultural tourism or have an economic impact within Tulsa.
City Council chair Lori Decter Wright, who along with fellow councilor Crista Patrick served on the panel assisting the Tulsa Arts Commission in its process of reviewing proposals, said, “We live in a community that loves art that uplifts a variety of art forms, that supports artists and strives to keep Tulsa creative.
“(The arts and cultural organizations are) a multimillion-dollar pillar of our local economy,” Wright said. “And these publicly funded grants help to ensure that we can continue to attract visitors to our city from near and far, as well as provide our citizens with opportunities to fully express our shared human experience.”
This year’s recipients, and the grant amounts awarded to them, are:
AHHA Tulsa: $5,000
American Theatre Company: $12,500
Choregus Productions: $10,000
East Tulsa Main Street, dba Tulsa Global District: $15,000
Heller Theatre Company: $10,000
Kendall Whittier Main Street, Inc.: $15,000
Living Arts of Tulsa: $20,000
Philbrook Museum of Art, Inc.: $15,000
The Church Studio Music Foundation: $15,000
Theatre North: $10,000
Tulsa Inclusive Entertainment, Inc.: $10,000
Tulsa Performing Arts Center Trust: $12,500
“Tulsa’s arts organizations are critical institutions in our community. They play a key role in our city’s vibrancy, promote creativity, and improve the quality of life for our residents,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “That level of excitement for the arts also encourages more developers and businesses to consider our world-class city.”
