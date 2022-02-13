'Vendetta' by Tulsa Ballet concludes run; Theatre North's 'Jitney' continues

Tulsa Ballet brings its run of “Vendetta: A Mafia Story” to a close with a performance 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

Created by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, and inspired by such classic films as “The Godfather,” “Vendetta” is the story of a family of mobsters in 1950s Chicago, and how the lone daughter of one family rises to the top of organized crime.

The story has a cinematic sweep, balancing humor and homicide in equal measure, with Broadway-worthy sets and innovative, atmospheric lighting and projections to evoke everything from the Windy City’s mean streets to the garish glitz of Las Vegas.

Dance lovers will appreciate Ochoa’s muscular and musical choreography, while newcomers to ballet will be impressed at how clearly a story can be told without words.

Tickets are $30-$108. Masks are required of those attending. To purchase: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Theatre North’s ‘Jitney’

Playwright August Wilson began his series of plays known as the “Pittsburgh Cycle” in 1982 with “Jitney,” set in the office of a gypsy cab service in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.