'Vendetta' by Tulsa Ballet concludes run; Theatre North's 'Jitney' continues

Tulsa Ballet brings its run of “Vendetta: A Mafia Story” to a close with a performance 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
Created by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, and inspired by such classic films as “The Godfather,” “Vendetta” is the story of a family of mobsters in 1950s Chicago, and how the lone daughter of one family rises to the top of organized crime.
The story has a cinematic sweep, balancing humor and homicide in equal measure, with Broadway-worthy sets and innovative, atmospheric lighting and projections to evoke everything from the Windy City’s mean streets to the garish glitz of Las Vegas.
Dance lovers will appreciate Ochoa’s muscular and musical choreography, while newcomers to ballet will be impressed at how clearly a story can be told without words.
Tickets are $30-$108. Masks are required of those attending. To purchase: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
Theatre North’s ‘Jitney’
Playwright August Wilson began his series of plays known as the “Pittsburgh Cycle” in 1982 with “Jitney,” set in the office of a gypsy cab service in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
The play chronicles the lives of a group of men who make ends meet by providing taxi service in an area of the city that other cab firms avoid. The building where the men gather is to be demolished, and the manager urges his cohorts to fight eviction, while dealing with his own issues involving his son, who has recently been released from prison.
Theatre North continues its production of “Jitney” with performances at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13; 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets are $17-$20. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
‘Skin le Fleur’ at Liggett Studio
Tulsa Artist Fellow Francheska Alcantara has a collection of new work titled “Skin le Fleur” now on display at Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave.
The show’s title, according to the artist’s statement, “derives from the phrase ‘A flor de piel,’ which cannot be literally translated into English, but its closest translation would be ‘to wear one’s heart on a sleeve.’ The exhibition is a rumination on complex emotions that aren’t rationalized at times but manifest visually onto surfaces that function as skins.”
Alcantara’s work makes use of such items as paper bags, a brand of soap widely used in the Caribbean, soil, leaves, flowers and fruit “to transform these items into powerful objects that defy their materiality and everydayness.”
The show continues through March 4. Hours at the gallery are 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays. liggettstudio.com.
‘And So We Walked’
“And So We Walked: An Artist’s Journey Along the Trail of Tears,” the one-woman show created and performed by award-winning actor and playwright DeLanna Studi, will be presented for the first time in this region, Feb. 18-20, at the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., in Bentonville, Arkansas. The Momentary is a satellite facility of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.
Studi, an Oklahoma native and recent recipient of a United States Artists fellowship, created this work in the aftermath of journeying along the Trail of Tears with her father, following the same path their Cherokee ancestors were forced to travel in the 1830s. The play incorporates interviews, historical research and the artist’s personal experiences to convey the complexities and conflicts with which contemporary Cherokees continue to wrestle, as well as revealing new understanding about Studi herself and her relationship with her father.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 18-19, 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. Tickets are $15-$25. themomentary.org.