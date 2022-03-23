 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Van Gogh immersion exhibit coming to Tulsa

The when and the where are still up in the air, but a multimedia exhibit based on the works of artist Vincent van Gogh is on its way to Tulsa.

"Beyond van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" will be in Tulsa for a limited engagement, according to a press release that appeared on Business Wire Tuesday. A website, vangoghtulsa.com, is now active and offers people the chance to register for "first access to tickets before they go on sale to the general public," according to the release.

The multi-media show "Beyond van Gogh: The Immersive Experience," designed to put visitors within the visual world of artist Vincent van Gogh, is coming to Tulsa, although the actual dates and venue have yet to be determined.

John Telem, of Telem Grody Public Relations, said that "we will be announcing our opening date and venue ... down the road."

Currently there are five such exhibits touring the United States, which incorporate high-definition projections that create moving images across the walls, ceiling and floor of the exhibition space, to create the illusion of being within such renowned paintings as "The Starry Night," "Cafe Terrace at Night," "Sunflowers," and "Wheatfield with Crows."

"Beyond van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" is produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, with the installation itself created by Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio.

This immersive experience features more than 300 of van Gogh’s paintings, and combines van Gogh's own words, set to a symphonic score, to serve as the narrative leading visitors through the 30,000-square-foot exhibition and provide deeper insights into the creation of some of the most famous paintings in the history of art.

"Beyond van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" is current on display in 18 U.S. cities, from Albuquerque, N.M., to St. Louis, with 10 cities planned for future showings.

While the five immersive van Gogh exhibits are independent, all provide a similar experience. One of these shows, "The Original Immersive van Gogh," is set to be in Oklahoma City Dec. 14-Jan. 8, 2023. This exhibit, according to the website, vangoghoklahoma.com, will be set up "in a secret location in the heart of Oklahoma City." Tickets for this exhibit currently range in price from $29.99 to $82.49 per person.

