Urn owned by Tulsa collector to fetch up to $60,000 at auction

It is likely that visitors of David D. Denham's Tulsa home commented on the unusual table that sat next to a floral print armchair.

The thick glass table top was affixed to a large urn, its dark surface adorned with ornate, gold-toned embellishments, such as the mask-like faces inspired by ancient Greek imagery.

But to some recent visitors to Denham's home, this item wasn't simply a conversation piece. It was a rare example of the work of Thomas Hope, a 19th century English furniture designer — and the perfect match to a vessel that is part of the collection of Great Britain's Victoria and Albert Museum, the world's largest museum of applied and decorative arts and design.

The Dallas-based Heritage Auctions is planning to offer the vase for auction June 22. It is expected to sell for between $40,000 and $60,000, with an opening bid of $20,000.

“No one knew where the urn was for decades until we recognized it during a house call, when we were asked to do an appraisal by Mr. Denham's estate,” said Karen Rigdon, Director of Fine & Decorative Art at Heritage Auctions. "It was presented to us as a table. But we could tell by the quality of the piece that it was something special, that it had all the hallmark's of Mr. Hope's design vocabulary."