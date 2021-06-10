Urn owned by Tulsa collector to fetch up to $60,000 at auction

It is likely that visitors of David D. Denham's Tulsa home commented on the unusual table that sat next to a floral print armchair.
The thick glass table top was affixed to a large urn, its dark surface adorned with ornate, gold-toned embellishments, such as the mask-like faces inspired by ancient Greek imagery.
But to some recent visitors to Denham's home, this item wasn't simply a conversation piece. It was a rare example of the work of Thomas Hope, a 19th century English furniture designer — and the perfect match to a vessel that is part of the collection of Great Britain's Victoria and Albert Museum, the world's largest museum of applied and decorative arts and design.
The Dallas-based Heritage Auctions is planning to offer the vase for auction June 22. It is expected to sell for between $40,000 and $60,000, with an opening bid of $20,000.
“No one knew where the urn was for decades until we recognized it during a house call, when we were asked to do an appraisal by Mr. Denham's estate,” said Karen Rigdon, Director of Fine & Decorative Art at Heritage Auctions. "It was presented to us as a table. But we could tell by the quality of the piece that it was something special, that it had all the hallmark's of Mr. Hope's design vocabulary."
Denham, who died in 2019, was a noted interior designer whose clients ranged from fellow Tulsans to UNESCO ambassadors. Denham was "admired for his collector’s eye and meticulous attention to detail,” Rigdon said, but details about the urn were hard to come by.
“The estate is unsure when the vase first entered Denham’s collection or when it was made into a table,” Rigdon said. “The urn itself was not altered in anyway. At some point a lid was made for the urn, and the table top was held in place by a handle that attached to the lid."
As there was no provenance for the urn, Rigdon said the auction house turned to two experts on Hope and his work, Philip Hewat-Jaboor and William Iselin, to help authenticate the urn.
The urn, which measures a little more than 2 feet in height, was designed by Thomas Hope to resemble the sort of two-handed vases used in ancient Greece to mix water and wine.
Hope commissioned the French artist Alexis Decaix to make the urns, which it is believed Hope planned to display in the dining room of his London mansion.
Hewat-Jaboor and Iselin matched the urn’s historical background with telltale details — for example, the placement of the mask mounts, and the placement of specific notches and scratches made to each vase — that confirmed the vase is the pair to the one at the Victoria & Albert Museum.
In 1807, Hope published an illustrated account of his house and its furnishings in a book titled Household Furniture and Interior Decoration. The book had a considerable influence on other architects and designers working in the Greek Revival style.
Hewat-Jaboor and William Iselin stated that, “The appearance of this second example confirms Hope clearly took great care to ensure the vases would be displayed in perfect harmony, which supports what is known about his incredibly meticulous nature and approach to collecting."
Rigdon said finding this urn in Tulsa "closes a chapter on the unknown history of this important artwork.”
The urn is one of the highlight pieces that will be offered as part of Heritage Auctions' Fine Furniture and Decorative Arts Signature Auction, to be held June 22. The auction offers live, telephone and worldwide bidding through its website, ha.com.