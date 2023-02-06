Each February, we honor and celebrate the Black heroes, dreamers and fighters who have bravely stood up for equal rights for generations and shaped our country’s culture.

There are many upcoming local events related to Black History Month. Below, find events by and for Black artists, authors, vendors, historians, activists and more.

Gathering Place events

2-4 p.m. each Saturday in February

2650 S. John Williams Way

Gathering Place will host free events for Black History Month. Tulsa in Harmony will highlight local musicians and artists and pay homage to historical Black artists.

Guests also can enjoy a selection of works on display in ONEOK Boathouse by Black Moon Collective. Fulton Street Books & Coffee will also curate a variety of children’s books to read.

Oklahoma City Thunder events

The Oklahoma City Thunder will celebrate Black History Month through February in-game presentations, its annual Black Heritage Creative Contest, amplifying historical and modern-day Black voices, and community events. Throughout the month, the Thunder will also highlight the life and legacy of Oklahoma educator and civil rights leader Clara Luper who would have turned 100 years old on May 3.

During all February home games, fans can enjoy elements such as history-making moments in the life of Luper along with other Black history facts and artwork created by Black artists.

At the Feb. 26 game, local activist/entrepreneur and Emmy award-winning artist Jabee will perform at halftime. Feb. 28, the Thunder will announce the winners of its annual high school student Black Heritage Creative Contest, sponsored by Sprite, during halftime.

In addition to in-game presentations, the Thunder will also celebrate Black History Month through player and community appearances.

Feb. 12, the Thunder and Homeland will treat a local family to a grocery shopping spree at Homeland’s NE 36th and Lincoln location. Thunder players are scheduled to assist the family during the spree.

Feb. 25, the Thunder and Google will host a coding camp for Martin Luther King Elementary students. Thunder Coding Camps offer hands-on curriculum for youth ages 7-14. Participants expand their skills in coding, design and collaboration by creating their own robot.

For more information: okcthunder.com/bhm

‘Understanding Racial Massacres’

1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 Fort Smith Museum of History,

320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith, Arkansas

Fort Smith native Hannibal B. Johnson will present a program that will cover the history and impact of two race massacres in Arkansas (Elaine in 1919 and Catcher in 1923) and the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. The Tulsa Race Massacre will be a core part of a discussion that includes the events at Elaine and Catcher, examining the effects left on the Black communities there. There will be a Q&A at the end of the presentation.

Johnson is an author, attorney and consultant whose books include “Images of America: Tulsa’s Historic Greenwood District” and “Black Wall Street–From Riot to Renaissance in Tulsa’s Historic Greenwood District.”

This event is free and open to the public but tickets are required. Tickets can be found at fortsmithmuseum.org.

All-Black Towns of Oklahoma Symposium

9:30 a.m. Feb. 18 Henry Zarrow Center for Art and Education, 124 E. Reconciliation Way

The Oklahoma Center for the Humanities will host an conference on the All-Black Towns of Oklahoma. Authors, historians, town and state-level leaders and other experts will convene to explore the concept of all-Black spaces and their role in Oklahoma’s history and future. The conference will also address the decline of the remaining 13 historic townships and their potential for opportunity and growth.

Tickets are free and available at human ities.utulsa.edu.

Justin Hansford lecture

3-5 p.m. Feb. 19 Greenwood Cultural Center,

322 N. Greenwood Ave.

Justin Hansford is the executive director and founder of the Thurgood Marshall Civil Rights Center at the Howard University School of Law in Washington, D.C. Hansford will speak as part of the Don Ross Lecture series at the Greenwood Cultural Center. Hannibal B. Johnson will moderate this free event.

Shop local

Support Tulsa’s Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs year-round by shopping and eating local. You can find limited and authentic sneakers and streetwear at Silhouette Sneakers & Art, grab a coffee at Black Wall Street Liquid Lounge or sink your teeth into authentic slow-smoked barbecue at Leon’s Smoke Shack BBQ.

The 19&21 shop at Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., features products by Black-owned businesses, such as clothing from Greenwood Ave.

Also at Mother Road Market, the artist collective Black Moon will have works by 11 member artists on display at Limited Time Only Market space this month.

Artists whose work will be on display are C.A.P, Jiji Coul, Omni Meraki, nosamyrag, Elizabeth Henley, Melody Allen, Rah, Summer Lynae, Ori Tala, Alexandra O’Neal and KB. Works will include paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics and more, as well as Black Moon-branded merchandise.

Hours for the Black Moon pop-up will be 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday through February.

At Fulton Street Books & Coffee, 201 W. Latimer, at least 70% of the books for sale are written by or featuring people of color and marginalized communities. It also hosts a women’s book club. Pick up the first read of the year at the Feb. 16 meetup.

Find a directory of many more Black-owned businesses at buyblacktulsa.com.

Black Wall Street history

Greenwood Rising, 23 N. Greenwood Ave., is an immersive, interactive museum that brings the story of Black Wall Street to life. Tickets are required for scheduled visits and can be scheduled online in advance. greenwoodrising.org.

The Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave., has a mission to preserve African-American heritage and promote positive images of the community and encouraging cultural tourism. greenwoodculturalcenter.org.

John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park, 302 N. Elgin Ave., is a memorial to the Tulsa Race Massacre. It features bronze sculptures that represent actual photos from the 1921 tragedy as well as the Tower of Reconciliation, a 25-foot memorial tower that depicts the history of African-Americans’ struggle from Africa to America. jhfcenter.org.

African-American Heritage Bowl

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23

Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave.

Teams will compete in the Tulsa City-County Library’s 2023 African-American Heritage Bowl. This year’s theme is “Black Renaissance.” The event is hosted by the African-American Resource Center at Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Hartford. It is free and open to the public.

The trivia competition will feature a Middle School Bowl, High School Bowl and a Community Bowl.

Black History Month on PBS

Documentaries and more are available on PBS for Black History Month throughout February. Here are a selected few. See more at pbs.org/blockparty

“Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World”

From Executive Producer Chuck D, this four-episode series focuses on the way hip-hop has chronicled the struggles and triumphs of Black and Brown communities. Killer Mike, Will.i.am, Monie Love, Ice-T and more speak on the history of the genre and its connections to social justice in the United States. 8 p.m. Tuesdays

“Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming A Space”

This episode of “American Experience” follows music icon Zora Neale Hurston from a piano lounge to her rise to stardom and civil rights activism. Streaming now

“The Big Payback”

Directed by Erika Alexander and Whitney Dow, this documentary explores how a rookie alderwoman from Evanston, Illinois, led the passage of the first tax-funded reparations bill for Black Americans, and the debate that followed. Streaming now

"The Picture Taker"

Civil rights photographer and FBI informant Ernest Withers led a complicated life. Withers' nearly 2 million images were a treasured record of Black history, but his legacy was complicated by decades of secret FBI service revealed only after his death. Streaming now