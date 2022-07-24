Ulysses' 100th anniversary celebrated with TU exhibit

The world of English literature changed forever on Feb. 2, 1922.

That was the day James Joyce’s epic novel “Ulysses” was first published in Paris, in a limited-edition run of 1,000 copies. The novel, over which Joyce had labored for more than eight years, has remained a source of fascination for casual readers and devoted scholars ever since.

It also is the subject of an exhibit currently on display in the Department of Special Collections and University Archives in the University of Tulsa’s McFarlin Library.

“Ulysses at 100” draws from the library’s extensive collection of James Joyce memorabilia, including books, manuscripts, images, even items including a blue-and-white striped tie Joyce wore.

The exhibit also includes one of the latest addition to the collection: a bronze of Joyce’s death mask.

“Having Joyce’s own image here really brings a new element to the collection,” said Melissa Kunz, interim curator of the Department of Special Collections.

The exhibit also includes reproductions of some of the collection’s more precious items, such as the first-edition copy of “Ulysses” that Joyce inscribed to his Aunt Josephine, and some of the illustrations that artist Henri Matisse created for a special edition of the novel.

“I have a feeling that Matisse hadn’t read ‘Ulysses’ before he made these images,” Kunz said. “What Matisse created is very classical in style.”

“Ulysses” is the story of a single day — specifically, June 16, 1904 — as experienced by two residents of Dublin, Ireland. One is Leopold Bloom, a Jewish advertising canvasser with an unfaithful wife; the other is Stephen Daedalus, an aspiring poet dealing with the recent death of his mother.

Their perambulations around the Irish capital city are recounted in dense prose laden with classic references and bawdy wit, dizzying stream-of-consciousness passages that recreate the often chaotic way the idle or obsessed mind works, and wordplay that alternates between the poetic and the puerile.

The novel also contains passages whose frank depictions of erotic thoughts led to “Ulysses” being banned from publication in the United States until 1934, when a landmark decision by Judge John M. Woolsey in the case “United States v. One Book Called ‘Ulysses’ declared that Joyce’s novel was not obscene, and therefore could be freely published and sold.

The TU exhibit includes a book that contains the entirety of Woolsey’s decision, as well as a series of prints by the Russian artist Mikhail Karasik titled “Acts: Dedicated to Bloom,” that use images from Victorian-era erotic postcards to suggest the sexual content of “Ulysses.”

That the University of Tulsa is such an epicenter of all things James Joyce is due to the efforts of the late Thomas Staley, who during his tenure at TU not only taught the first courses on Joyce and his work at the university but also established The James Joyce Quarterly, a scholarly journal devoted to Joyce and other exponents of Modernist literature.

The journal has been continually published ever since, making it one of the most successful scholarly publications devoted to a single author.

“I believe there are journals on Shakespeare and maybe Dickens that have been around as long,” said Robert J. Spoo, Chapman Professor of Law at TU, who co-edits the James Joyce Quarterly with associate professor of English Jeff Drouin. “But they also wrote a lot more.”

Joyce wrote three major works besides “Ulysses”: the novel “A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man,” which also featured the character Stephen Daedelous; the short story collection “Dubliners,” which includes the classic story “The Dead”; and “Finnegans Wake,” which takes the prose experiments of “Ulysses” to extremes.

Joyce himself acknowledged the difficulty of his work, saying that in writing “Ulysses,” he had “put in so many enigmas and puzzles that it will keep the professors busy for centuries arguing over what I meant.”

While the novel continues to supply academics with a seemingly endless source ideas and topics for study and dissertation, Drouin said he doesn’t believe that “Ulysses” is a book for scholars alone.

“One of the things about Joyce’s work, especially ‘Ulysses,’ is how future-proof it is,” Drouin said. “We’re seeing a lot of articles and papers that are focusing on information sciences, which seems like a very 21st century thing, and its relationship with Joyce’s work.

“But the truth is, Joyce was very interesting in trying to capture in prose what was going on with the electric media of his day, such as radio,” he said.

As for someone approaching “Ulysses” for the first time, Drouin said that, while it helps to have a basic grasp of the story of Homer’s “Odyssey,” which Joyce used to structure his novel, there is another key to some of the perceived mysteries of the novel.

“’Ulysses’ is a novel about people,” he said. “The prose can be challenging, but once you’re able to differentiate between what is speech, what is thought and what is narration, the whole thing unlocks for you.”

Kunz said the Special Collections exhibit is one way to beginning to open that lock.

“We wanted to give people a chance to get a sense of why this novel has remained such a presence in our culture for a hundred years,” she said.

