Two Tulsa Massacre-themed works to debut online

Roumain did not want to alter the lyrics, so the piece was removed from the Tulsa Opera program.

The new film, produced by Rika Iino and Ichun Yeh of Sozo Creative with support from the Phillips Theological Seminary in Tulsa, was commissioned by more than a dozen arts organizations nationwide.

“Daniel’s beautiful project was in need, and the nationwide response of all these organizations quickly coming together to make an even bigger version of it happen shows what can happen when people work together in this historical moment of racial reckoning in the USA,” said Deria. “Together, we are imagining what more we could all do because we have realized what’s at stake for everyone in society. We must lift each other up, and Daniel’s project is a perfect vehicle to demonstrate both the brutal reality and communal potential of American society.“

Bridges will also be the soloist for the world premiere of “Tulsa 1921 (Pity These Ashes, Pity This Dust),” by Adolphus Hairstork, whose music was part of both Tulsa Opera’s “Greenwood Overcomes” concert and the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra’s radio broadcast concert in February.