Two Tulsa Massacre-themed works to debut online

Two works by Black composers inspired by the Tulsa Race Massacre, both of which will be performed by acclaimed mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges, will have their world premiere performances in a pair of virtual events in the next few weeks.
The first is Opera Philadelphia’s presentation of “They Still Want to Kill Us,” an aria composed by Daniel Bernard Roumain that had been originally written for Tulsa Opera’s recent concert, “Greenwood Overcomes.”
The short film directed by Yoram Savion will be presented at 7 p.m. May 25, on YouTube and Facebook. In addition to the film of Bridges’ performance, there will be a discussion of the aria by Bridges and Roumain, moderated by Jamilla Deria, executive director of the UMass Amherst Fine Arts Center; and a statement by Damario Solomon-Simmons of the Tulsa-based Justice for Greenwood Foundation.
Yoram’s film of “They Still Want to Kill Us” will remain available for viewing on the Opera Philadelphia website and other streaming platforms through July 31.
Roumain’s aria, for which he also wrote the text, evokes images of the 1921 Race Massacre, concluding with the words: “They want to kill us/They still want to kill us/God Bless America/God Damn America.”
Singer Denyse Graves, who was to perform the piece in Tulsa, expressed reservations about the song’s final lyrics, saying that “they did not line up with my personal values,” adding “I could not find an honest place to express the lyrics as they were presented.”
Roumain did not want to alter the lyrics, so the piece was removed from the Tulsa Opera program.
The new film, produced by Rika Iino and Ichun Yeh of Sozo Creative with support from the Phillips Theological Seminary in Tulsa, was commissioned by more than a dozen arts organizations nationwide.
“Daniel’s beautiful project was in need, and the nationwide response of all these organizations quickly coming together to make an even bigger version of it happen shows what can happen when people work together in this historical moment of racial reckoning in the USA,” said Deria. “Together, we are imagining what more we could all do because we have realized what’s at stake for everyone in society. We must lift each other up, and Daniel’s project is a perfect vehicle to demonstrate both the brutal reality and communal potential of American society.“
Bridges will also be the soloist for the world premiere of “Tulsa 1921 (Pity These Ashes, Pity This Dust),” by Adolphus Hairstork, whose music was part of both Tulsa Opera’s “Greenwood Overcomes” concert and the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra’s radio broadcast concert in February.
Hailstork’s work for mezzo-soprano and orchestra, which uses a libretto by Herbert Woodward Martin, will be part of a virtual concert presented by the Harlem Chamber Players, titled “Pity These Ashes: Tulsa 1921-2021” that will premiere 6 p.m. June 19, in conjunction with Juneteenth celebrations. It is produced in partnership with The Greene Space at WQXR and WNYC, Harlem Stage and the Harlem School of the Arts.
In addition to Hailstork’s work, which was commissioned in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, the concert will also include performances of “Starburst” by Jessie Montgomery, “Prema” by Alice Coltrane and “The People Could Fly” by Trevor Weston.
To view the concert: harlemchamberplayers.com.
“Our wish for this program is to use music to confront our painful past that has been buried from us for too long,” said Liz Player, founder of the Harlem Chamber Players. “These brilliant works by Black composers — underrepresented in the classical music canon — tell a story of endurance and resilience, and we hope it helps people to move forward and heal.”
‘Twister’ movie truck salvaged and can be seen in Guthrie
Photos: Filming of 'Killers of the Flower Moon' in Fairfax in Osage County
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
Fairfax Filming
$1 for 6 months