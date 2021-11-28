Two Oklahoma stops for 'Polar Express'; World Stage Theatre expresses 'Doubt'

Chris van Allsburg’s classic children’s book, “The Polar Express,” is as much a story about holding on to the little bits of magic and mystery in everyday life as it is the fantastic tale of a young boy’s trip aboard a most unusual train one snowy Christmas Eve.
That sense of magic and mystery will come to unique life as the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra presents “The Polar Express in Concert,” which will feature the orchestra performing Alan Silverstri’s score live as the Robert Zemeckis-directed, digitally animated film is shown on the big screen.
The orchestra, led by guest conductor Ron Spigelman, will present this concert experience twice — first at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts in Stillwater, then at the Tulsa PAC.
“The Polar Express,” which since its publication in 1985 has become a holiday classic, is the story of a young boy who is at the age where he begins to doubt the existence of Santa Claus. Then, on Christmas Eve, he notices a train outside his window, with a conductor encouraging him to climb aboard for a trip to the North Pole.
Academy Award-winner Tom Hanks, through the magic of motion-capture animation, portrays a variety of characters the boy encounters along the journey. The cast also includes Michael Jeter, Peter Scolari, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith and Eddie Deezen.
The Stillwater performance is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 at the McKnight Center, 705 W. University Ave. Tickets are $23-$88. mcknightcenter.org.
Tickets for the Tulsa performance, which is Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St., are $20-$64.50. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
‘Doubt’ production set
What begins as a clash between the old and the new when it comes to teaching children quickly escalates into a bloody battle of wills in the play “Doubt: A Parable,” the next production by World Stage Theatre.
John Patrick Shandley’s play, which won the Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Best Play as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, is set in a Catholic school in the Bronx in 1964, when a charismatic priest runs afoul of the nun who serves as the school’s principal.
When she learns of the priest’s meeting with the school’s only Black student, she accuses the priest of sexual misconduct. Yet her single-minded effort to drive out the person who challenges her view of her faith and the world around her has devastating consequences for all.
World Stage Theatre’s production is directed by Frank Gallagher, and stars Liz Masters, John Burns, Megan Mulgrew and Mecca Beard.
Performances are 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Dec. 2-3; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4; and 2 p.m. Dec. 5, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $15-$25. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
Robinson to receive Helmerich award
The 36th winner of the Peggy V. Helmerich Distinguished Author Award, novelist and essayist Marilynne Robinson, will be in Tulsa Dec. 3-4 to receive her award and take part in public events.
The award, a $40,000 cash award and an engraved crystal book, will be presented to Robinson at a black-tie event Friday, Dec. 3, at the Central Library.
Robinson will also take part in a special free public presentation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, also at Central Library, talking about her work, which includes the best-selling, award-winning novels “Housekeeping,” “Gilead,” “Lila,” “Home” and “Jack.” Copies of Robinson’s books will be available for purchase. tulsalibrary.org.
