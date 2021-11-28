Two Oklahoma stops for 'Polar Express'; World Stage Theatre expresses 'Doubt'

The Stillwater performance is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 at the McKnight Center, 705 W. University Ave. Tickets are $23-$88. mcknightcenter.org.

Tickets for the Tulsa performance, which is Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St., are $20-$64.50. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

‘Doubt’ production set

What begins as a clash between the old and the new when it comes to teaching children quickly escalates into a bloody battle of wills in the play “Doubt: A Parable,” the next production by World Stage Theatre.

John Patrick Shandley’s play, which won the Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Best Play as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, is set in a Catholic school in the Bronx in 1964, when a charismatic priest runs afoul of the nun who serves as the school’s principal.

When she learns of the priest’s meeting with the school’s only Black student, she accuses the priest of sexual misconduct. Yet her single-minded effort to drive out the person who challenges her view of her faith and the world around her has devastating consequences for all.

World Stage Theatre’s production is directed by Frank Gallagher, and stars Liz Masters, John Burns, Megan Mulgrew and Mecca Beard.