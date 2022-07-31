Turtle Creek Chorale to perform Greenwood-inspired work

The Turtle Creek Chorale, the Dallas-based vocal ensemble led by Tulsa native Sean Baugh, will perform “Let Us March On!” a concert program of music by contemporary Black composers, including a specially commissioned piece about the Tulsa Race Massacre, “Dreamland: Tulsa 1921.”

The concert will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 501 S. Cincinnati Ave. Admission is through suggested donation, and a collection will be taken at the concert. To reserve tickets: turtlecreekchorale.com.

“Dreamland: Tulsa 1921” was written by playwright and librettist Sandra Seaton and composer Marques Garrett. Inspired by Mary E. Jones Parrish’s memoir, “Events of the Tulsa Disaster,” the work takes its title from the Dreamland Theater, which was one of the first buildings destroyed during the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Baugh, the chorale’s artistic director, said, “Growing up in Tulsa and attending primary school there, I never learned about the horrific Tulsa Race Massacre. It was hidden from us. It wasn’t until the massacre was depicted in HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ that I fully understand the importance and power of the story of this horrific piece of Oklahoma history.”

The concert will also feature choral anthems by Black composers, including the premiere of “Where Are the Bodies?” by Dallas-based composer Reginal S. White.

