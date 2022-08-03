 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tunnel Underground Tours set for Aug. 13

  • Updated
  • 0
Mid-Continent Tunnel entrance, 2016 (copy)

People walk through the Mid-Continent Tower during a downtown tunnel tour in 2016. Tulsa World file

 Cory Young

Tulsa Foundation for Architecture will host its bi-annual Tulsa Underground Tunnel Tours Saturday, Aug. 13.

Ticketed tours will take place in 15-minute intervals from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Cost for the tour is $20-$25, and reservations are required. To purchase: 918-583-5550, tulsaarchitecture.com.

The system of underground tunnels that connect many of Tulsa's early skyscrapers was designed at first for freight, but soon became a millionaires' highway, protecting the wealthy and elite from danger.

Tour goers will hear fascinating stories from Tulsa’s oil boom while exploring six notable Tulsa buildings without ever stepping outside. In all, the Tulsa tunnels connect eight buildings, three parking garages, a world-class hotel, and numerous cafés and small businesses. It’s possible to go from Fifth Street and Boston Avenue to First and Main streets while staying indoors the entire time.

People are also reading…

“Our tunnel tours have become one of the programs for which the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is best  known,” said Amber Litwack, Executive Director of Tulsa Foundation for Architecture. “You’ll get to explore areas many people are unaware even exist, and learn the history of some of Tulsa’s most beautiful architecture along the way.”

Watch Now: 5 to find: Things to do this weekend

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Brad Pitt defends Ana de Armas' casting as Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert