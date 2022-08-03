Tunnel Underground Tours set for Aug. 13

Tulsa Foundation for Architecture will host its bi-annual Tulsa Underground Tunnel Tours Saturday, Aug. 13.

Ticketed tours will take place in 15-minute intervals from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Cost for the tour is $20-$25, and reservations are required. To purchase: 918-583-5550, tulsaarchitecture.com.

The system of underground tunnels that connect many of Tulsa's early skyscrapers was designed at first for freight, but soon became a millionaires' highway, protecting the wealthy and elite from danger.

Tour goers will hear fascinating stories from Tulsa’s oil boom while exploring six notable Tulsa buildings without ever stepping outside. In all, the Tulsa tunnels connect eight buildings, three parking garages, a world-class hotel, and numerous cafés and small businesses. It’s possible to go from Fifth Street and Boston Avenue to First and Main streets while staying indoors the entire time.

“Our tunnel tours have become one of the programs for which the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is best known,” said Amber Litwack, Executive Director of Tulsa Foundation for Architecture. “You’ll get to explore areas many people are unaware even exist, and learn the history of some of Tulsa’s most beautiful architecture along the way.”

Watch Now: 5 to find: Things to do this weekend