Tulsa Youth Symphony presents Spring Serenade

The three orchestras of the Tulsa Youth Symphony will close out its 58th annual season with “Spring Serenade,” 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8 at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

The concert will feature the three winners of the 2021-22 Concerto Competition: Jack Campbell, a home-schooled cello student; Andrew Bennett, a horn student at Jenks High School; and Kaden Gonzales, a trumpet student at Charles Page High School.

In addition, the concert will focus on Tulsa Youth Symphony’s graduating seniors, who represent 42 public, private and homeschool institutions.

The Preparatory String Orchestra is conducted by Amelia Ivory; the Concert Orchestra by Pete Peterson and Kenneth Baird; and the Symphony Orchestra by Richard Wagner.

Tickets are $7.50-$40. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

‘God of Carnage’ concludes runExactly why young Benjamin took up a stick at a local park and whacked young Henry in the face with it, breaking a couple of Henry’s teeth, no one quite knows. Neither boy really wants to talk about it.

But their parents certainly do — at least, that’s the pretense under which they gather in Yasmina Reza’s Tony Award-winning play “God of Carnage,” which American Theatre Company is presenting at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

What begins as a mildly uncomfortable meeting among strangers evolves into an “every man for himself” verbal war, as the veneer of civilized behavior is peeled away and “grown-ups” start acting with all the dignity and tact of angry children on a playground.

Lisa Wilson directs the production, which stars Kimberly Manning, Karlena Riggs, John Burns and Sean Rooney.

Performances are 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8; 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 12-14. Tickets are $24-$32. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Featured video:

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.