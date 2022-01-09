Tulsa Youth Symphony Orchestra conductor Ron Wheeler looks back over 50-year career

Wheeler said he appreciated the recognition, adding that he would accept it “on behalf of all those who have devoted their lives to sharing and encouraging the love of music, and who usually are not recognized for those efforts.”

“I also appreciate that this award is coming from the Tulsa Symphony,” he said. “The Symphony, and the Tulsa Philharmonic before that, are as much a part of my life as the Youth Symphony.”

Wheeler performed as a member of the violin section of the Tulsa Philharmonic until its demise in 2002, and also was a violinist with the Tulsa Symphony until about three years ago, when physical ailments led him to putting his violin away.

“I just wasn’t able to practice to the degree necessary to perform the increasingly challenging music the orchestra was doing as well as I should,” he said.

The importance of giving musicians repertory that challenges them as players was also a cornerstone of Wheeler’s work with the Tulsa Youth Orchestra.