Tulsa Youth Symphony Orchestra conductor Ron Wheeler looks back over 50-year career

Ronald Wheeler has had to apply for only one job in his life — even though landing that job was pretty much a sure thing.
Wheeler had just completed a stint in the U.S. Army when he received a call from Robert McNally, who had been Wheeler’s violin teacher at the University of Tulsa. McNally also served as the conductor for the Tulsa Youth Symphony Orchestra, an ensemble made up of young musicians from throughout northeastern Oklahoma.
“Bob asked if I would be interested in coming back to Tulsa and working with the youth orchestra,” Wheeler recalled. “I didn’t have too many other options at the time, so I said I would. I had thought about trying to find a teaching job, but this seemed to be a little more certain.
“And,” Wheeler added, smiling, “I think I made the right decision. If I had tried something else, I’d probably be selling insurance or something like that.”
When McNally was named concertmaster for the Tulsa Philharmonic in 1972, Wheeler took over the principal conductor job of the Tulsa Youth Symphony Orchestra — a position he held until earlier last year.
Over the course of 50 years, Wheeler has helped nurture the talents of generations of young people who have been a part of the Tulsa Youth Symphony Orchestra. Some of these students have gone on to become professional musicians, while others have chosen to pursue careers in music education.
And while the majority of TYSO alumni may not be making their living with music, the skills they learned from being part of such an ensemble, as well as their appreciation of classical music, remain a lasting part of their lives.
It is in recognition of Wheeler’s lifelong work in music education that the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra has established the Ron Wheeler Tulsa Symphony Music Educator of the Year Award, which will be awarded annually to an exemplary music educator in Oklahoma.
Wheeler himself will be the first recipient of the award, which will be presented as part of the orchestra’s upcoming concert, titled “Folk Dances,” Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Tulsa PAC.
The concert, to be led by resident guest conductor Daniel Hege, will feature two works by the English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams: his Symphony No. 2, originally titled “A London Symphony,” and the Concerto in F Minor for Bass Tuba and Orchestra. The orchestra’s principal tuba player, Jarrod Robertson, will be the soloist for this work.
The program will also feature Bela Bartok’s “Romanian Folk Dances” and the “Simple Symphony” by Benjamin Britten.
In announcing the award, the Tulsa Symphony’s incoming board president, Kyden Creekpaum, described Wheeler as “a titan among music educators (who) has shaped generations of young musicians, pouring into them his contagious passion for the power of great music. His legions of students – including me – are forever enriched by the experience of making music under Ron’s baton.”
Wheeler said he appreciated the recognition, adding that he would accept it “on behalf of all those who have devoted their lives to sharing and encouraging the love of music, and who usually are not recognized for those efforts.”
“I also appreciate that this award is coming from the Tulsa Symphony,” he said. “The Symphony, and the Tulsa Philharmonic before that, are as much a part of my life as the Youth Symphony.”
Wheeler performed as a member of the violin section of the Tulsa Philharmonic until its demise in 2002, and also was a violinist with the Tulsa Symphony until about three years ago, when physical ailments led him to putting his violin away.
“I just wasn’t able to practice to the degree necessary to perform the increasingly challenging music the orchestra was doing as well as I should,” he said.
The importance of giving musicians repertory that challenges them as players was also a cornerstone of Wheeler’s work with the Tulsa Youth Orchestra.
“In a way, I had the easiest job in the world,” he said. “The young people I worked with all wanted to be there, and were all eager to learn and to improve. I always loved those moments when you saw the light go on in their eyes when they grasped what we wanted from them.
“And, if they couldn’t make those connections between what we were asking and what they were doing, the problem was that they needed more information from the conductor,” Wheeler said. “That really was the job — to help all these young musicians become better not just at making music, but at solving problems, at working together with others to accomplish something great.”
The Tulsa Youth Symphony Orchestra is, in fact, three distinct ensembles. The Preparatory Orchestra is for beginning string players, while the Concert Orchestra is for intermediate performers. The Symphony Orchestra is the advanced ensemble.
Wheeler worked primarily with the Symphony Orchestra ensemble, sharing conducting duties with Richard Wagner, who will take over as the orchestra’s conductor. Earl “Pete” Peterson oversees the Concert Orchestra, while TYSO alum Amelia Ivory conducts the Preparatory Orchestra.
Wheeler had planned for the 2021-2022 season to be his final one as the TYSO principal conductor. However, conflicts that arose between him and some on the organization’s board of directors led to Wheeler resigning.
Wheeler said he plans on using his retirement to reconnect with friends, indulge in his loving of hiking and to pore over his extensive collections on recordings via his state-of-the-art audio system.
“I get together regularly with my audiophile friends to listen to music,” he said. “I’ve introduced them to things they’ve never heard before, and I’ve become interested in artists I had never really noticed before, such as David Crosby.
“All in all, I’ve had a wonderful career,” Wheeler said. “I have been able to make a living as a musician and a teacher in a city that I love, and I know that is a rare thing.”
