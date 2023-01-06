Tulsa Youth Opera to stage 'Amahl and the Night Visitors'

“Amahl and the Night Visitors,” the first opera written to be performed on television, will be presented by the Tulsa Youth Opera this weekend.

Performances are at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

Admission to the performances is free, but tickets must be reserved. To reserve seats: tulsaopera.com.

Inspired by the Hieronymous Bosch painting, “The Adoration of the Magi,” “Amahl and the Night Visitors” is the story of a young boy who notices an unusual star in the night sky. He and his mother are then visited by a trio of noblemen, who are also fascinated by the same star.

They request to spend the night in the home of the boy and his mother. The mother, who is struggling to provide for herself and her crippled son, is captivated by the riches the three men have brought with them and thinks they would not notice if she takes just a small amount.

Her actions lead to a dramatic confrontation, which results in Amahl offering his only possession as a gift to the child the three men seek.

Menotti wrote the libretto as well as composed the score for this one-act piece, which debuted on Dec. 24, 1954, on the NBC network. The simple story, melodious score and compact orchestration have made “Amahl and the Night Visitors” a staple of the repertoire.

Tulsa Youth Opera previously presented “Amahl and the Night Visitors” in 2019 and 2022.