Arts Scene

Tulsa Youth Opera presents Copland work; Blackjack Rewrite begins 21-day play project

Tulsa Youth Opera will present Aaron Copland’s “The Second Hurricane,” a piece the composer of “Rodeo” and “Appalachian Spring” wrote specifically for young performers, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

Composed in 1937, the one-act opera is the story of a group of high school students who become stranded on an island while trying to rescue victims of a hurricane. The opera’s libretto was written by noted dance critic Edward Denby. The first performance was designed by Orson Welles, and actor Joseph Cotton had a small speaking role.

Tickets are $20. 918-582-3133, tulsaopera.com.

Blackjack Rewrite Co.

The Blackjack Rewrite Company will conduct its third annual Blackjack Project, in which participants will write, cast, direct, rehearse and present an original theater work in 21 days.

The company is needing four writers, four directors, 10 actors and three crew members for this project, which will begin June 6 and will culminate in a performance on June 26.

To join the project, and for more information, send email to blackjackrewritecompany@gmail.com.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

