Tulsa Youth Opera presents 'Amahl and the Night Visitors'

Tulsa Youth Opera will present Gian Carlo Menotti’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” with three performances at Trinity Woods Community Life Center (formerly Oklahoma Methodist Manor), 4134 E. 31st St.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, and at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8.
Admission is free, but seats must be reserved, as COVID-19 restrictions limit the number of seats available. To register, and to donate to help support Tulsa Youth Opera: tulsaopera.com/amahl.
“Amahl and the Night Visitors,” for which Menotti wrote the score and the libretto, was the first opera written specifically to be shown on the then-burgeoning medium of television. Its debut performance was broadcast live Dec. 24, 1951, on NBC, which commissioned the work, and was the inaugural production of the long-running “Hallmark Hall of Fame” series.
The one-act opera tells the story of a young boy whose penchant for telling tall tales is a way to compensate for his physical limitations. When he describes to his mother the unusual star he saw in the sky, she dismisses it as another of Amahl’s stories.
Then, that night, there is a knock at the door, and Amahl and his mother find themselves hosts to a trio of kings, who ask if they could rest here on their journey to present a newborn child with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.
In an essay that accompanied the original recording of the opera, Menotti wrote that the inspiration for the opera came from a visit to New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, and memories of Christmas in his native Italy.
“I had been commissioned by (NBC) to write an opera for television, with Christmas as deadline, and I simply didn’t have one idea in my head,” Menotti wrote. “One November afternoon as I was walking rather gloomily through the rooms of the Metropolitan Museum, I chanced to stop in front of ‘The Adoration of the Kings’ by Hieronymus Bosch, and as I was looking at it, suddenly I heard again, coming from the distant blue hills, the weird song of the Three Kings. I then realized they had come back to me and had brought me a gift.”