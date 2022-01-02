Tulsa Youth Opera presents 'Amahl and the Night Visitors'

Tulsa Youth Opera will present Gian Carlo Menotti’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” with three performances at Trinity Woods Community Life Center (formerly Oklahoma Methodist Manor), 4134 E. 31st St.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, and at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8.

Admission is free, but seats must be reserved, as COVID-19 restrictions limit the number of seats available. To register, and to donate to help support Tulsa Youth Opera: tulsaopera.com/amahl.

“Amahl and the Night Visitors,” for which Menotti wrote the score and the libretto, was the first opera written specifically to be shown on the then-burgeoning medium of television. Its debut performance was broadcast live Dec. 24, 1951, on NBC, which commissioned the work, and was the inaugural production of the long-running “Hallmark Hall of Fame” series.

The one-act opera tells the story of a young boy whose penchant for telling tall tales is a way to compensate for his physical limitations. When he describes to his mother the unusual star he saw in the sky, she dismisses it as another of Amahl’s stories.