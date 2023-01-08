Tulsa Symphony's 'Invigorating' concert to be led by noted conductor Saturday

Noted conductor Gerard Schwarz will make his debut with the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, leading the ensemble in a concert titled “Invigorating,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

Schwarz is music director of the Palm Beach Symphony, conductor laureate of the Seattle Symphony and is a distinguished professor of music at the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music.

He is also music director and founder of the All-Star Orchestra, a unique ensemble of top musicians from America’s leading orchestras. The orchestra has created 18 programs that have been shown nationally on public television, and have earned a total of nine Emmy Awards.

The program for his concert with the Tulsa Symphony will feature the Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major by Prokofiev, written during World War II. Some musicologists consider this work to be the greatest of the seven symphonies Prokofiev wrote, and which Prokofiev himself described as a testament to “the spirit of man.”

Also on the program are two works by the Italian composer Ottorino Respighi, “Church Windows,” which is an elaboration of a solo piano work by the composer, and “Gli Uccelli (The Birds),” based on works by Baroque-era composers that sought to emulate bird songs.

Tickets are $20-$75. 918-584-3645, tulsapac.com.

‘The Red Guitar’

Guitarist Bruce Forman some years ago came across what he knew to be the perfect instrument for the type of music he wanted to play and the sort of sound he wanted to produce.

That guitar — a handcrafted archtop model by German luthier Stefan Sonntag — serves as the inspiration for Forman’s one-man show, “The Red Guitar,” which he will perform this week in Tulsa.

Described as “a story in and about jazz,” “The Red Guitar” combines narrative and music to address the idea of artistic obsession and the hold that music can have over its most ardent followers. Forman takes some inspiration from similarly themed tales such as “The Red Violin” and “The Red Shoes,” all of which ask the question, when it comes to the creation of art, who is in control? Do you play the guitar, or does the guitar play you?

Forman will present two shows of “The Red Guitar” — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Lynn Riggs Theater, 621 E. Fourth St.; and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Charles Page High School, 500 N. Adams Road in Sand Springs.

Tickets for the Thursday performance are $15-$25, and can be purchased at okeq.com. The Friday show is a fundraising event for the Charles Page High School fine art department, and tickets are $50; to purchase, eventbrite.com.

In addition, Forman will perform with Tulsa musicians Shelby and Nathan Eicher, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, at Baxter’s Interurban, 717 S. Houston Ave.; and with an ensemble 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at LowDown, 108 N. Detroit Ave.

