Tulsa Symphony will use Bindle app to check vaccination status
Tulsa Symphony will use Bindle app to check vaccination status

  Updated
Tulsa Symphony's 'Triumph'

The Tulsa Symphony will present pianist Garrick Ohlsson in a concert featuring Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5.

 Courtesy, Dario Acosta

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra is requiring those attending its season-opening concert Saturday at the Tulsa PAC to present proof either of vaccination against COVID-19 or a recent negative test for the virus.

To make the process of presenting such proof easier, the orchestra will be using an app called Bindle, which allows users to upload the required documentation that will create a QR code that can be electronically checked.

Bindle is designed so those checking will see only the code provided by the app; no personal information will be shared.

A separate check-in station will be set up at the Tulsa PAC for those using the Bindle app the evening of the concert. Those wanting to attend but who do not wish to use the app will need to present paper documentation of their vaccination status.

Information uploaded to the app is not stored on a centralized server or shared.

Bindle is available for free from the Apple Store and from Google Play.

The Tulsa Symphony will present pianist Garrick Ohlsson and guest conductor Bramwell Tovey in a concert featuring Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, the “Emperor,” the “Festive Overture” by Shostakovich; Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Ballade;” and “Les Preludes” by Liszt.

Masks are required at all Tulsa PAC performances.

For tickets and more information: tulsasymphony.org.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

