Tulsa Symphony updates vaccination policy to include kids

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, which earlier this year announced it would require all adults attending its concerts to show proof of full vaccination for COVID-19, or a recent negative test for the virus, has updated its policy for children under the age of 12.

Children ages 5-11 will be required to show proof of at least one vaccination shot or negative COVID-19 test prior to entry into any venue at which the orchestra performs. This change allows children under 12 admittance into the venue without the need for a full COVID-19 vaccination. All patrons 12 and older still must show proof of either a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result.

Only negative COVID-19 test results (either molecular or PCR) that have been administered by an official testing center will be accepted. Results from home-testing kits are not considered valid. Acceptable documentation includes a physical copy of a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, a digital copy of such card on apps such as Bindle, or other proof as is permitted locally.

The orchestra is also requiring those who attend its indoor concerts be masked.

Current ticket-holders who will not be fully vaccinated by the date of their planned visit, and do not wish to be tested, may receive a credit to their account or request a full refund of the cost of their tickets. This request must be made prior to noon on the day of the performance. For more information: tulsasymphony.org.

