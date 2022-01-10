Tulsa Symphony, TU announce new partnership

A new partnership between the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra and the University of Tulsa will help to strength the university's music program through masterclasses, performances and other activities.
The partnership is funded through a gift from the Dr. David B. Waters Charitable Foundation, which has a history of advocating for, and supporting, music education and youth mentorship.
Five Tulsa Symphony musicians will serve as artists-in-residence throughout the 2022-2023 academic year, conducting masterclasses with the TU Orchestra, serving as mentors for the students and performing recitals twice a year for the School of Music.
“The program is a marvelous opportunity for TU music students,” said Richard Wagner, director of the TU School of Music. “The chance for TU musicians to work and receive regular feedback from the resident ensemble builds on the strong foundation provided by our outstanding faculty.”
In addition, the orchestra will present chamber orchestra concerts at TU’s Lorton Performance Center in October 2022 and March 2023 that will be open to the public. TU music students will be able to attend the dress rehearsals and will be provided discounted tickets to other events.
“Tulsa has a long history of supporting the fine and performing arts,” said TU President Brad R. Carson. “It is my hope that the University of Tulsa continues to create future generations of arts patrons who develop a lifelong love of music and advance cultural programming throughout our community for decades to come. This new arrangement gives us a new avenue to ensure we succeed in that mission.”
For its part, TU will provide a student intern from the university’s arts, culture and entertainment management program who will serve TSO while gaining a year’s worth of invaluable experience. The university also will promote Tulsa Symphony concerts held on campus as well as at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
The TU School of Music also welcomes students from all academic programs to audition and perform in large ensembles, and music scholarships are available. Additionally, all students participating in orchestra – regardless of major – will have the chance to sit alongside gifted TSO musicians and learn from them firsthand.
“TSO offers more to our community than concerts. It educates, entertains and inspires,” said Keith C. Elder, executive director of Tulsa Symphony. “This partnership between two of Tulsa’s most vital organizations will be an incredible asset for the music community, students, and for the city of Tulsa.”