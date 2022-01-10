Tulsa Symphony, TU announce new partnership

A new partnership between the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra and the University of Tulsa will help to strength the university's music program through masterclasses, performances and other activities.

The partnership is funded through a gift from the Dr. David B. Waters Charitable Foundation, which has a history of advocating for, and supporting, music education and youth mentorship.

Five Tulsa Symphony musicians will serve as artists-in-residence throughout the 2022-2023 academic year, conducting masterclasses with the TU Orchestra, serving as mentors for the students and performing recitals twice a year for the School of Music.

“The program is a marvelous opportunity for TU music students,” said Richard Wagner, director of the TU School of Music. “The chance for TU musicians to work and receive regular feedback from the resident ensemble builds on the strong foundation provided by our outstanding faculty.”

In addition, the orchestra will present chamber orchestra concerts at TU’s Lorton Performance Center in October 2022 and March 2023 that will be open to the public. TU music students will be able to attend the dress rehearsals and will be provided discounted tickets to other events.