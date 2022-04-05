Tulsa Symphony triumphant in 'Titan' concert

In introducing the composition that gave the Tulsa Symphony’s concert Saturday its title, guest conductor James Bagwell referred to Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, “Titan,” as a work about rebirth.

Bagwell added that works such as Mahler’s symphony, along with the other two pieces that made up the program, are — as is true of all the arts — not merely “frills” or diversions. The arts tell us who we are, what we can aspire to be.

That sense of aspiration — a sense of triumph over adversity — was also something that linked together the three works that made up the symphony’s “The Titan” concert.

Beethoven’s sole opera, “Fidelio,” was originally titled “Leonore, or The Triumph of Marital Love,” and the third overture he wrote for this piece, which opened Saturday’s concert at the Tulsa PAC, encapsulates all the passion and drama of the opera’s story. The symphony’s performance was exceptional, from the off-stage fanfare’s by principal trumpet Timothy McFadden to the boisterous rush of energy that brought the piece to its exultant conclusion.

Mozart’s Symphony No. 25, written when he was only 17, gained modern fame when its agitated opening measures were used as the main theme for the movie “Amadeus.” While it has no programmatic or narrative element, that opening theme certainly conveys anxiety and urgency, with the plangent sound of the solo oboe, played here by principal Lise Glaser, sounding a bit like the still, small voice of reason and calm amidst emotional chaos.

For this work, Bagwell set aside his baton, preferring to guide the orchestra’s performance with deft hands and economical gestures. The effect was not so much of “conducting” the orchestra, as it was sharing gentle reminders of the musical and expressive path they had collectively chosen to follow, through the “sturm und drang” of the opening, through the dance-like middle movements to the impetuous finale.

It may not take a village to perform a Mahler symphony, but it certainly looked as if the inhabitants of a small town had congregated on the Chapman Music Hall stage.

Mahler originally had a narrative element for this work, one that would follow a character from innocence to heroism, and while Mahler would ultimately dispense with the program, the music of this grandiose symphony certainly tells this tale.

The opening movement is an apotheosis of spring, filled with sounds of the natural world that coalesce into a triumphant song. The waltz-like tempo of the second movement brings an air of rustic joy, although things get a little manic toward the end.

That agitation signals the stark change in mood of the third movement, a moody, unnerving funereal stretch of music, whose darkness and irony is introduced with the children’s song “Frere Jacques” performed in a minor key on double bass and timpani (Marc Facci and Jerry Scholl, respectively).

The fourth movement is supposed to explode with energy from the start, and the Tulsa Symphony not only delivered that opening wallop, it maintained that sense of energy throughout the finale, displaying exceptional cohesion and purpose throughout, as Bagwell led the assembled forces to a thrilling — and yes, triumphant — conclusion.

