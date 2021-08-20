Tulsa Symphony to require proof of vaccine to attend concerts.

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra announced today that it will require all patrons of its indoor concerts to show proof of vaccination against the COVID-19 virus, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The policy will apply to the orchestra's Classics and film concerts held at the Tulsa PAC, as well as its chamber music series, Fridays in the Loft, at the Flyloft performance space. The orchestra will also require all those attending these indoor concerts to wear masks.

The vaccine and mask requirements will not apply to the orchestra's upcoming outdoor performance, Symphony in the Park, Sept. 3 at the Guthrie Green.

The requirements are a way, orchestra officials said, to return to presenting concerts safely and responsibly, and to be able to do so without social distancing.

TSO Executive Director Keith C. Elder, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to safely return to live performances where we can once again share the healing power of music with our wonderful community and Tulsa Symphony family. The health and safety of our patrons, staff, and musicians is of the utmost importance, and this policy reinforces that view.”