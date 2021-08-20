Tulsa Symphony to require proof of vaccine to attend concerts.

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra announced today that it will require all patrons of its indoor concerts to show proof of vaccination against the COVID-19 virus, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
The policy will apply to the orchestra's Classics and film concerts held at the Tulsa PAC, as well as its chamber music series, Fridays in the Loft, at the Flyloft performance space. The orchestra will also require all those attending these indoor concerts to wear masks.
The vaccine and mask requirements will not apply to the orchestra's upcoming outdoor performance, Symphony in the Park, Sept. 3 at the Guthrie Green.
The requirements are a way, orchestra officials said, to return to presenting concerts safely and responsibly, and to be able to do so without social distancing.
TSO Executive Director Keith C. Elder, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to safely return to live performances where we can once again share the healing power of music with our wonderful community and Tulsa Symphony family. The health and safety of our patrons, staff, and musicians is of the utmost importance, and this policy reinforces that view.”
Mark Frie, CEO of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, added, “We support the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra’s decision to require vaccination or test records to be shown upon entry. We will do everything in our power to ensure patrons can enter as quickly and smoothly as possible.
"By requiring masks, requesting vaccination or negative test records, and upgrading our HVAC system, we hope to help TSO keep everyone as safe as possible at their events,” Frie said.
Theatre Tulsa, which opened its 99th season at the Tulsa PAC Aug. 13 with "Matilda the Musical," did not require patrons to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests. However, the company did require those attending to wear masks.
Current Tulsa Symphony ticket holders who will not be fully vaccinated by the date of their planned visit and do not wish to be tested may receive a credit to their account or request a full refund of the cost of their tickets.
The orchestra's first concert at the Tulsa PAC will be Oct. 9. The program, titled "Triumph," will featured noted pianist Garrick Ohlsson performing the Piano Concerto No. 5, the "Emperor," as part of an evening to be conducted by Lina Gonzalez-Granados.
For Tulsa Symphony’s full patron entry policy and updates: tulsasymphony.org/entry-policy/.