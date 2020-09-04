Tulsa Symphony to play season opener Saturday, its first concert at ONEOK Field

As 2020 marks the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven's birth, Yefim Bronfman had planned to spend this year immersed in the composer's music.
The acclaimed pianist had concerts scheduled around the world, including a tour of Asia with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, as well as chamber music and solo piano recitals in Europe and the United States.
Those plans were upended by the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the cancellation of virtually all live performances worldwide.
"This is the longest period of time that I have not performed in public in my entire life," Bronfman said. "The last time was March 9 — it was an outdoor chamber music concert for about 175 people."
When the Tulsa World spoke with Bronfman, he was taking part in the Grand Teton Music Festival, held in Wyoming. Bronfman performed three chamber music concerts during the festival.
"Everything is played to empty halls and just goes out on the internet," he said. "But I continue to work hard. I practice every day, learning new repertoire and going back over familiar pieces. I just try to maintain my skills in the best way I can, and I hope all this effort will have a positive impact when we come back to playing concerts."
For Bronfman, that will happen this weekend, as he makes his Tulsa debut Saturday, Sept. 5, as the guest soloist for the Tulsa Symphony's season-opening concert, "A Celebration of Beethoven."
As Tulsa, along with the rest of world, continues to deal with the threat of COVID-19, the orchestra will be performing at ONEOK Field to provide ample social distancing for audience members and musicians. Masks will be required of all attendees.
"We will be placing guests in every other row, and there will be three seats between each individual guest, or each family group," said Jason George, executive vice president and assistant general manager of the Tulsa Drillers, the baseball team that calls ONEOK Field home.
"We are working to create as intimate an experience as you can have in a ballpark with social distancing," George said.
Weather reports predict that Saturday will be a relatively clear, cool day, but in case of rain, the concert will be presented at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at the stadium.
Bronfman will be performing the Piano Concerto No. 3 by Beethoven on a program that will also include the composer's "Coriolan" Overture and the Symphony No. 7 in A Major.
Daniel Hege, resident conductor for the Tulsa Symphony, said the three pieces selected for the concert are a celebration of a specific period in Beethoven's career.
"Typically, when an orchestra is going to devote a concert to the work of one composer, the program tends to draw from the full range of that person's music," Hege said. "But the pieces we will be doing all come from what is called Beethoven's 'middle' or 'heroic' period."
This "middle" period was a time of great personal turmoil for the composer. He had throughout his life dealt with chronic illness and debilitating maladies, but around the turn of the 19th century, he discovered that his hearing was beginning to deteriorate.
In 1802, Beethoven wrote a letter that he addressed to his brothers, but instead of mailing it, he kept it with him for the rest of his life. In it, he described his despair at his physical condition that almost drove him to consider suicide but said, "Only art, only art held me back ... it seemed impossible to me that I should leave the world before I had produced all that I felt I might."
"I shall seize Fate by the throat," Beethoven declared. "Most assuredly it shall not get me wholly down."
That attitude is something Bronfman said the composer's Piano Concerto No. 3 clearly demonstrates.
"To me, this is a work that moves from darkness to joy," Bronfman said. "The first movement is very dramatic, combining a number of qualities you find in Beethoven's mature work — a great dynamic, as well as emotional range in the music, as well as a strong lyrical quality. The structure of the work is very different from his earlier concertos for piano, and the tonal colors he uses are much richer.
"The second movement is more introspective, even philosophical," he said. "The opening is just so miraculous and magical. Beethoven was always fascinated by the universe, about being part of something bigger than life, and for me, this movement is a way in which he attempts to grasp at that mystery."
Bronfman said he first began playing this concerto in his teenage years, although he has not performed it much in recent years.
"Beethoven never made it easy for the pianist," he said. "Even in the most delicate music, there is a certain vigorous quality because Beethoven was always challenging himself to make the instruments of his day produce the kind of sounds he wanted."
Like the concerto, the "Coriolan" Overture is in the key of C Minor, which Hege said gives the piece "this intense, bracing quality — very dramatic and in your face. On the other hand, Wagner referred to the Seventh Symphony as 'the apotheosis of dance,' and it's ultimately a very life-affirming piece of music."
Outdoor concerts are always challenging for performers, as temperature and humidity can affect tuning and the open air requires that amplification must be used for the orchestra to be heard clearly — or at all.
Then there are the unforeseen problems.
"I was conducting a concert outdoors at night, and this massive cloud of insects showed up — attracted by the lights, no doubt," Hege said. "Some of them started swarming around me, and I was trying to swat them away as I was cuing the orchestra. I could see the musicians looking up at me all confused because they couldn't figure out what was going on.
"But," Hege said, "I think this concert is going to be a pretty cool life experience. I think this is a great experiment, and I know the musicians are excited to be playing again and we all want to put our best foot forward to give the best performance we can."
James D. Watts Jr.
918-581-8478
Twitter: watzworld
