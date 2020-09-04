Tulsa Symphony to play season opener Saturday, its first concert at ONEOK Field

This "middle" period was a time of great personal turmoil for the composer. He had throughout his life dealt with chronic illness and debilitating maladies, but around the turn of the 19th century, he discovered that his hearing was beginning to deteriorate.

In 1802, Beethoven wrote a letter that he addressed to his brothers, but instead of mailing it, he kept it with him for the rest of his life. In it, he described his despair at his physical condition that almost drove him to consider suicide but said, "Only art, only art held me back ... it seemed impossible to me that I should leave the world before I had produced all that I felt I might."

"I shall seize Fate by the throat," Beethoven declared. "Most assuredly it shall not get me wholly down."

That attitude is something Bronfman said the composer's Piano Concerto No. 3 clearly demonstrates.

"To me, this is a work that moves from darkness to joy," Bronfman said. "The first movement is very dramatic, combining a number of qualities you find in Beethoven's mature work — a great dynamic, as well as emotional range in the music, as well as a strong lyrical quality. The structure of the work is very different from his earlier concertos for piano, and the tonal colors he uses are much richer.