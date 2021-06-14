Tulsa Symphony to perform 'Polar Express,' 'Star Wars' scores as part of 2021-22 season

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra’s 2021-22 season will pick up where it left off, more or less, when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted everyone’s lives.

The orchestra will present seven concerts that will mix some of the greatest works of the orchestral repertoire with music of less renown but equal importance and impact. In addition, the orchestra will present two special events, in which it will perform the scores of the films “Star Wars” and “The Polar Express.”

“Our season is going to look a lot like the one we had planned for last year,” said Keith Elder, the orchestra’s executive director. “A lot of the major works and special events we wanted to do will be part of this season. We are excited to unite our community through live concerts at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, (which) will elevate our spirits and provide hope for a better future.”