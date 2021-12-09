Tulsa Symphony to honor Ron Wheeler

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will honor Ron Wheeler, longtime music director of the Tulsa Youth Symphony Orchestra, with an award recognizing Wheeler's accomplishments as an educator and conductor, to be presented as part of the orchestra's Jan. 15 concert.
The award will also be named the Ron Wheeler Tulsa Symphony Music Educator of the Year award, and will be awarded annually to an exemplary music educator in Oklahoma.
Tulsa Symphony Executive Director Keith C. Elder said in a statement, “Ron Wheeler’s impact on the city of Tulsa and the modern world of classical music is immense. We are thrilled and honored to celebrate such a beloved and integral figure to our industry and our community.”
Wheeler served as executive director and principal conductor of the Tulsa Youth Symphony Orchestra from 1972 to 2021, where each year he worked with more than 150 young musicians from throughout Northeastern Oklahoma. A number of young musicians who got their start in the Tulsa Youth Symphony have gone on to professional careers, such as Tulsa Symphony Orchestra principal violist Jeffery Cowen.
In addition, Wheeler was a violinist with the Tulsa Philharmonic and the Tulsa Symphony, and is currently a member of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra Advisory Board.
“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition,” Wheeler said in a statement. “I have had a most rewarding career as a musician, teacher and conductor. I have had the opportunity to observe the musical growth of many fine young people. Music education is vitally important to a civilized society in that it stimulates human imagination and fosters an appreciation for artistic creativity.”
Incoming Tulsa Symphony Board President Kyden Creekpaum described Wheeler as “a titan among music educators (who) has shaped generations of young musicians, pouring into them his contagious passion for the power of great music. His legions of students – including me – are forever enriched by the experience of making music under Ron’s baton.”
Tickets for the Tulsa Symphony's Jan. 15 concert, "Folk Dances," with principal guest conductor Daniel Hege leading a program that includes Vaughan Williams' Tuba Concert and his Symphony No. 2, the "London," are available at tulsasymphony.org.