Tulsa Symphony partners with TU Greek Life for charitable contest

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra is partnering with the University of Tulsa’s 16 sororities and fraternities for a special fundraising challenge, which will culminate during the orchestra’s Jan. 14 concert.

Each sorority and fraternity at TU is affiliated with a different local or national philanthropic organization, for which the student groups help to raise funds throughout the year. These charities include Special Olympics, the Parent Child Center of Tulsa, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the March of Dimes, Court-Appointed Special Advocates and the American Cancer Society.

For this contest, each fraternity or sorority will be assigned a special promo code, which those purchasing tickets for the Tulsa Symphony’s Jan. 14 concert may enter at time of purchase. (See a complete list of fraternal groups, the charities and the appropriate promo code at tulsasymphony.org/invigorating.)

The student group that generates the most ticket sales will have 20 percent of those sales donated to its sponsored philanthropy. The winners will also receive a trophy that will be presented on stage at the Jan. 14 concert.

The event is open to the public. For more information, and to purchase tickets: tulsasymphony.org/invigorating.

The Jan. 14 concert is titled “Invigorating: Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5,” which will feature guest conductor Gerard Schwarz leading an all-orchestral program. In addition to the titular symphony, the concert will feature two works by the Italian composer Ottorino Resphigi: “Church Windows” and “Gli Ucceli (The Birds).”

