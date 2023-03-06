The Tulsa Symphony, with capable assistance of opera stars Sarah Coburn and Stephen Powell and guest conductor Daniel Hege, guided its audience through a thumbnail history of opera in its "Alluring: An Evening of Opera" concert, Saturday at the Tulsa PAC.

The program of arias, duets and instrumental selections followed a roughly chronological order — although that was the only aspect about the concert that could be described as "rough."

Coburn, the Oklahoma native who is a regular performer with the orchestra, and Powell, who was making his Tulsa debut, embodied these scenes and solos with heartfelt emotion and close to flawless vocal technique, as they shifted with apparent ease from the light, sparkling bel canto coloratura of Rossini's "The Barber of Seville" through examples of the earthier verismo school, and ending with two examples of 20th century American lyric theater.

While the chronological arrangement is an obvious way to present these selections, it did create some minor quibbles. For one, the Rossini selections — Rosina's aria "Un voce poco fa," and the duet "Dunque io son," between Rosina and Figaro — provided the only source of comedy in the evening, which might have been better appreciated later in the evening, as a respite from the generally dramatic and tragic numbers.

Also, Powell's wonderfully forceful rendition of "Si puo? Si puo?," the opening of Leoncavello's "Pagliacci," would have made for a galvanic opening to the evening, as Powell's character describes how what the audience is about to see is, for all its theatrical trappings, expressions of pure, primal human emotion.

Powell's performance was still highly effective in opening the concert's second half, and contrasted perfectly with the orchestra's subsequent, and exquisite, performance of the "Intermezzo" from Mascangi's "Cavalleria Rusticana," which serves as a kind of moment out of time, a brief respite of melodic peace amid all those primal emotions being operatically presented.

Coburn and Powell did some of their best work of the evening in the selections from Verdi's "Rigoletto," a work they have performed together in the past. Powell handled Rigoletto's aria, "Cortigiani, vil razza dannata," with aplomb, as Rigoletto's diatribe against his fellow courtiers evolves from raging anger to bitterness to pathos.

He and Coburn brought vivid life and energy to the duet, "Tutti le fest al tempio," as Gilda's confession of being drawn away by Rigoletto's boss posing a "poor student," drives Rigoletto to vow vengeance.

Coburn also shone in the aria "Mi chiamano Mimi," from Puccini's "La Boheme," her voice full of girlish innocence and wonder, and "Ain't it a Pretty Night," from Carlisle Floyd's opera "Susannah," as a young woman in a small village dreams of what life might be like elsewhere in the world.

Slightly out of chronology was the final piece, "Lippen schweigen," from Lehar's operetta "The Merry Widow," the popular waltz number that also gave Coburn and Powell the chance for a bit of dancing.

The principal orchestra showcase for the evening was selections from Georges Bizet's "Carmen," which featured some excellent solo work by principal trumpet Timothy McFadden, principal oboe Lise Glaser and principal clarinet David Carter.

Saturday's concert was also a chance for the orchestra to honor local music educators, including Earl "Pete" Peterson, a longtime member of the orchestra's cello section, who was named this 2023 recipient of the Ronald Wheeler Music Educator of the Year Award.

Peterson established the string program at Union Public Schools, and taught there for 35 years. He also serves as a conductor for the Tulsa Youth Symphony's Concert Orchestra.

Peterson praised his colleagues in the orchestra and in education, along with "the administrators, the students, the parents — all the people who have worked to keep music programs going" in the schools.

He added, "I wish I was playing this concert — it's a whole lot of great music." That it was.