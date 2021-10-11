Tulsa Symphony opens season with a triumphant return to PAC after pandemic disruption

"All I can say," said Keith Elder, executive director of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, "is 'Wow!'"

Elder said this while looking out over the 900 or so people who had gathered Saturday in the Tulsa PAC's Chapman Music Hall for the orchestra's first concert of the 2021-2022 season.

Opening night is always a momentous occasion, but after the months of disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the once-commonplace notion of an orchestra performing in front of an audience in a concert hall Saturday took on the air of a triumph.

Which, not coincidentally, was how the orchestra had branded Saturday's concert, which featured pianist Garrick Ohlsson and guest conductor Bramwell Tovey.

Elder thanked the crowd for its support and patience over the past 18 or so months, especially its positive response to the orchestra's efforts "to be creative and find ways of bringing music to our community."

And while these creative efforts had their charms, none could ever quite replicate the true concert experience, that unique intimacy that comes from hearing excellent musicians perform great music in a place designed to present those performances in the best possible way.