Tulsa Symphony lives up to 'Sensational' concert title

Label a concert as "Sensational" and the artists involved had better deliver on what that word implies about the experience the audience will have.

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra more than fulfilled the promise of the title of its concert, held Nov. 19 at the Tulsa PAC. It was an evening packed with music not often heard, and was performed with exhilarating brio and passionate intensity by the TSO musicians, augmented here by guest conductor Stefan Asbury and soloist Robert Chen, concertmaster for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

It was one of those rare evenings when it truly sounded as if the orchestra was not merely working together as one, but practically breathing as one, so tight was the sense of ensemble and so artful the individual performances that rose out of that ensemble.

What made this even more impressive is that a number of the orchestra's regular players, including some principal players, did not play (no doubt a result of the concert's proximity to the Thanksgiving holiday).

This is no doubt a testament to Asbury's ability to mold an ensemble into a cohesive whole, as well as to the wealth of regional from which the orchestra can draw to fill its ranks.

The evening began with the "Dance of the Comedians" from Smetana's opera, "The Bartered Bride." Usually it is the opera's overture that appears on concert programs, but this excerpt, a buoyant burst of jollity based on Czech folk dances.

It also set the tone for the rest of the program, Asbury said in his comments to the orchestra, in that all three pieces reflected aspects of the composers' native lands, and the music indigenous to those regions.

The piece that was probably the least familiar to most of the audience was "The Butterfly Lovers Concerto," a 1959 work by two Chinese composers, Chen Gang and He Zhanhao. The composers were wanting to create a work within the context of the Western violin concerto, but that was deeply imbued with Chinese musical elements, from the pentatonic scale of traditional Chinese music to having the violin mimic the sounds of traditional instruments.

Violinist Chen gave an impassioned performance of the work, one that captured those distinctive Chinese elements (that unique warbling vibrato of the erhu, a two-stringed Chinese instrument, for example) while delivering the sort of casual virtuosity one expects from the concerto.

The concerto is programmatic, telling a story of forbidden and tragic love, and Chen's playing embodied those qualities of the piece well, especially in his interactions with cellist Jeffrey Lastrapes, pianist Cathy Venable and flutist Susanna Self. The TSO percussion section also deftly handled the Chinese percussion instruments required for the piece.

Concluding the evening was the Symphony No. 7 in D Minor by Dvorak, which some consider to be his masterpiece in this form. It is certainly a most cohesive work, with a thread of nervous, even ominous, energy running throughout.

While there are influences of Czech folk music and dance forms, especially in the third movement, they work as part of the whole vision of the piece, to add to the complexity and energy of the sound.

Asbury guided the orchestra through a powerful and riveting performance, maintaining the sense of energy and drive from start to finish, from the menacing sounds of the opening to the forceful, if somewhat enigmatic ending, as one is left to decide if what we are hearing is the sound of tragedy or triumph.