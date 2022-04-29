 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa Symphony Disney concert postponed

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will perform “Walt Disney Animation Studio’s A Decade in Concert,” May 20, 2022, at ONEOK Field, featuring music from the past 10 years of Disney animated films.

The Tulsa Symphony will postpone its performance of "Walt Disney Animation Studios: A Decade in Concert" to Sept. 9.

The concert, which will be performed at ONEOK Field, had originally been scheduled for May 20. Tickets purchased for that date will be honored at the September performance. Those who have purchased tickets, but will be unable to attend in September, will be issued a refund.

Orchestra officials said a number of unforeseen circumstances prompted the decision to postpone.

“At the heart of Tulsa Symphony’s core values is excellence in everything we do," Tulsa Symphony Executive Director Keith C. Elder said. "Our patrons deserve the absolute best experience possible, and we believe this decision will provide them a better, more magical experience.”

Celebrating iconic musical moments from favorite films released over the past decade, the concert will feature film clips from such films as “Frozen,” “Moana,” “Tangled,” “Wreck-it Ralph,” “Zootopia,” “Big Hero 6,” “The Princess and the Frog” and the 2011 film of “Winnie the Pooh,” with excerpts from their scores performed live by the Tulsa Symphony. The presentation is licensed by Disney Concerts.

Tickets are still available and start at $14.50. To purchase and more information: 918-584-3645, tulsasymphony.org.

