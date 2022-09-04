Tulsa Symphony celebrates past 10 years of Disney animation

Walt Disney once stated the importance of music in film, saying, “I cannot think of the pictorial story without thinking about the complementary music that will fulfill it. There’s a terrific power to the music. The minute you put music behind these pictures, they have life and vitality they don’t get any other way.”

That philosophy will be put into action Friday, Sept. 9, as the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra presents “Walt Disney Animation Studios: A Decade In Concert,” at ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave. The orchestra will be performing selections from the scores of some of the most popular animated films of the past 10 years, excerpts of which will be shown on the ballpark’s Jumbotron screen.

The films that will be included in the concert are “Frozen,” “Moana,” “Tangled,” “Wreck-it Ralph,” “Zootopia,” “Big Hero 6,” “The Princess and the Frog” and the 2011 film of “Winnie the Pooh.” Among the composers whose work will be performed are such award-winning composers as Randy Newman, Alan Mencken, Henry Jackman and Christopher Beck.

Tickets for the concert are $14-$75. tulsasymphony.org.

TFA tours Arts DistrictThe area now known as the Tulsa Arts District was not so long ago an urban wasteland of abandoned warehouses and empty parking lots.

Its transformation over the past couple of decades into one of the city’s most vibrant neighborhoods will be the subject for this month’s Second Saturday Walking Tour, “Old Town Tulsa: The Arts District,” presented by the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture.

Tours begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Guthrie Green, 111 E. Reconciliation Way, and will leave in 15-minute increments, with guides leading participants around the region and sharing some of its history.

Tour participants must arrive 10 minutes prior to their pre-selected tour time to check in. Tours last approximately 90 minutes and will take place regardless of the weather, so dress accordingly.

Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance. To purchase and more information: tulsaarchitecture.com.

