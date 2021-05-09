Tulsa Symphony brings Beethoven back to ballpark

Written by acclaimed Houston-based playwright Celeste Bedford Walker, the play presents the events of May 31, 1921, through the eyes of three generations of the Boley family, and how their success and stability are undone by their connection to a young man who gets accused of attacking a girl in downtown Tulsa.

Performance are at 3 p.m. May 9 and 16, 8 p.m. May 15. Tickets are $19-$21. To purchase: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Chamber Music TulsaChamber Music Tulsa is hosting a virtual concert featuring the Havana-born brothers Gavilán Brothers, which will be available through May 15.

The concert will feature original music composed by Aldo López-Gavilán and arranged for violin and piano by Ilmar Gavilán for their recent recording, “Brothers.”

Ilmar Gavilán performed on Chamber Music Tulsa’s series in November 2019 as part of the Harlem String Quartet. While the quartet was in Tulsa, they also performed for all the fourth-graders in Tulsa Public Schools as part of Any Given Child-Tulsa. The Harlem Quartet was a huge hit with all of our audiences, regardless of age.