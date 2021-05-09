Tulsa Symphony brings Beethoven back to ballpark

The Tulsa Symphony is bringing Beethoven back to the ball park, performing the Symphony No. 9, the “Choral,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 14, at ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave.
Beethoven’s final, groundbreaking symphony was the first work of its kind to employ a chorus and vocal soloists, who give voice to German poet Friedrich Schiller’s “Ode To Joy” as part of the work’s final movement. It is one of the most performed worked in the symphonic repertoire, and is considered by many to be one of the greatest works of art every created.
Gerhardt Zimmermann, a regular guest conductor for the Tulsa Symphony, will lead the concert, which will feature as vocal soloists soprano Wendy Bryn Harmer, mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe, tenor Lawrence Brownlee and bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green.
Tickets for the concert are $15-$85, while field seating (where patrons can bring blankets to sit on the playing field before the stage) are $5 per person. 918-584-3645, tulsasymphony.org.
Theatre North’s ‘Greenwood’Theatre North’s production of “Greenwood: An American Dream Destroyed” continues with performances May 9, 15 and 16, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. The producation is part of the commemoration of the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
Written by acclaimed Houston-based playwright Celeste Bedford Walker, the play presents the events of May 31, 1921, through the eyes of three generations of the Boley family, and how their success and stability are undone by their connection to a young man who gets accused of attacking a girl in downtown Tulsa.
Performance are at 3 p.m. May 9 and 16, 8 p.m. May 15. Tickets are $19-$21. To purchase: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
Chamber Music TulsaChamber Music Tulsa is hosting a virtual concert featuring the Havana-born brothers Gavilán Brothers, which will be available through May 15.
The concert will feature original music composed by Aldo López-Gavilán and arranged for violin and piano by Ilmar Gavilán for their recent recording, “Brothers.”
Ilmar Gavilán performed on Chamber Music Tulsa’s series in November 2019 as part of the Harlem String Quartet. While the quartet was in Tulsa, they also performed for all the fourth-graders in Tulsa Public Schools as part of Any Given Child-Tulsa. The Harlem Quartet was a huge hit with all of our audiences, regardless of age.
Aldo’s music is rooted in European classical traditions, Latin jazz, and Afro-Cuban rhythms. His compositions weave a layered tapestry that has been described as magical, optimistic, and at its core, deeply soulful.
Tickets are $15. To purchase and more information: chambermusictulsa.org.
