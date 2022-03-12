Tulsa Symphony 2022-23 season to highlight masterworks, rarities

Some of the most beloved works of the symphonic repertoire, as well as some more obscure orchestral works, highlight the 2022-23 season of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra.

This season will also feature the first fruits of a new partnership between the orchestra and the University of Tulsa with a new series, the Dr. David B. Waters Chamber Orchestra Series, which will take place in the Lorton Performance Center on the TU campus.

In addition, the orchestra will offer two “films in concert,” with the orchestra performing the scores to the holiday comedy “Elf” and the classic tale of heroism, romance and not too much kissing, “The Princess Bride.”

“We are thrilled to share with Tulsa our brand new, exciting season filled with cherished works, renowned soloists and conductors, and an unforgettable live music experience,” said Keith Elder, the orchestra’s executive director. “The Tulsa Symphony is incredibly proud to be this city’s symphony orchestra and to have the opportunity to serve our community through the power of live music.”

Seven concerts will make up the orchestra’s Patti Johnson Wilson Classics series, beginning with “Magnificent: Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5,” Sept. 24. Pianist Natasha Paremski will be featured performing the Piano No. 2 by Rachmaninoff, and guest conductor Marcelo Lehninger will lead the orchestra in a program that includes the titular symphony as well as the Prelude to Act III of Richard Wagner’s opera, “Lohengrin.”

The Symphonic Dances from “West Side Story” will be a highlight of the concert titled “Unforgettable,” Oct. 8. Banjo virtuoso Bela Fleck will be the guest artist, performing his own “Juno Concerto,” with guest conductor Gerhardt Zimmermann on the podium to conduct the Overture No. 2 by Louise Farrenc and Dmitri Kabalevsky’s Overture to his opera “Colas Breugnon,” Op. 24.

Robert Chen, the concertmaster for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, will join the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra for its “Sensational” concert, Nov. 19, to perform the “Butterfly Lovers Concerto,” by Chen Gang and He Zhanhao. One of the best-known orchestral works by Chinese composers, the piece incorporates melodies and chordal structures associated with Chinese opera.

Guest conductor Stefan Asbury will lead the orchestra in the “Dance of the Comedians” from Smetana’s opera “The Bartered Bride,” as well as the Symphony No. 7 by Dvořák.

The Symphony No. 5 by Prokofiev will be the headline work for “Invigorating,” Jan. 14, 2023, which will be an all-orchestral concert led by guest conductor Gerard Schwarz. The program will also feature two works by Ottorino Respighi — “Gli Ucceli (The Birds)” and “Church Windows.”

The Feb. 4, 2023 concert, titled “Captivating,” will have a program ranging from the Suite from “Peer Gynt” by Grieg, to Carlos Chávez’s Symphony No. 2, the “Sinfonia India,” to Brahms’ Symphony No. 1. Guest conductor Yaniv Dinur will lead the orchestra.

Oklahoma’s own opera star Sarah Coburn will be featured with baritone Stephen Powell in “Alluring: An Evening of Opera,” March 4, 2023. Conductor Daniel Hege will preside over a selection of operatic excerpts from such works as Mozart’s “Don Giovanni,” Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville,” Donizetti’s “Lucia di Lammermoor” and Verdi’s “Rigoletto.”

The final concert in the Classics series will be “Luminous,” May 20, 2023, which will feature the return of guest conductor Sarah Hicks and TSO principal trumpet Timothy McFadden as the soloist for the Trumpet Concerto by Johann Baptist Georg Neruda. The program will also feature “Tombeau de Couperin” by Ravel, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3, “Eroica.”

All Classics concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will take place at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

The concerts in the new Waters Chamber Orchestra Series will be at 3 p.m. in the Lorton Performance Center, 550 S. Gary Ave.

The series will open Oct. 2, with guest conductor Matthew Halls leading the ensemble in the “Chevalier” Symphonies, No. 1 and 2, by Joseph Bologne, as well as two works by Haydn — the Symphony No. 83 in G Minor, and the Cello Concerto No. 1, with Brinton Smith as soloist.

Brett Mitchell will be the conductor for the other concert, March 12, 2023, which will include Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 3, the Concerto Grosso by Vaughn Williams, the Adagietto from Mahler’s Symphony No. 5, and the Symphony No. 1, the “Classical,” by Prokofiev.

The Josephine G. Winter Chamber Music Series, formerly known as “Fridays in the Loft,” will be presented at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 709 S. Boston Ave.

The series will consist of four concerts. The Sept. 9 program will feature two pieces by Astor Piazzolla, along with Schubert’s “Trout” Quintet, and a special arrangement of the rock classic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Works by Oskar Böhme and Antonín Dvořák will be part of the Nov. 11 concert, while quintets by Beethoven and Mozart will make up of the Jan. 27, 2023, program.

The series concludes March 17, 2023 with Valerie Coleman’s “Afro-American Concerto” for wind ensemble, and one of Beethoven’s famous “Last Quartets,” the Op. 132.

Guest conductor Ron Spigelman will return to lead the orchestra in the two film events: “Elf,” on Dec. 2; and “The Princess Bride” April 15.

Subscriptions for the 2022-23 season are now available by calling the Tulsa Symphony ticket office, 918-584-3645, or by visiting tulsasymphony.org.

