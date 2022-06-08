 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa run of gritty 'Oklahoma!' revival postponed due to its depictions of gun violence

  • Updated
  • 0
Oklahoma show postponed

The Tulsa run of the touring production of the re-imagined "Oklahoma!" musical, which includes a graphic moment of gun violence, has been canceled.

 Courtesy, Little Fang Photo

The Tulsa run of the Tony Award-winning revival of "Oklahoma!", which was scheduled to be at the Tulsa PAC June 17-19, has been postponed.

Officials with Celebrity Attractions and the Tulsa PAC made the announcement Wednesday, saying the decision came in light of the recent mass shooting at the Natalie Medical Building on the Saint Francis Health System campus.

The new production, conceived and directed by Daniel Fish, gives the familiar story a darkly provocative tone, with unconventional casting, a stripped-down production and emphasis on the sex and violence that underlie this classic musical, including a graphic depiction of gun violence at the show's end.

"Celebrity Attractions and the Tulsa Performing Arts Center join the greater Tulsa community mourning the victims and the families of last week's shooting," the statement reads.

"The upcoming tour production of 'Oklahoma!' is regarded as a revelatory reimagining of our state's most beloved musical. It is meant to hold a mirror up to modern American society," the statement reads. "Prop guns are featured at various times throughout the production as a storytelling device. There are multiple instances of gunfire in the production, and the show concludes with a graphic depiction of gun violence."

People are also reading…

The recent spate of mass shootings throughout the country, and the raw emotions those tragedies have engendered, prompted "the difficult decision" to postpone.

"While we believe it is our responsibility as a Broadway presenter to inspire and challenge audiences through our programming, we also recognize that many in our community are still grieving a terrible tragedy," the statement reads. "It is our hope to bring this production — and the conversations it creates — to Tulsa at a later date."

"Oklahoma!" was adapted in 1943 by composer Richard Rodgers and writer Oscar Hammerstein II from the play "Green Grow the Lilacs" by Claremore native Lynn Riggs. It revolutionized American musical theater with the way it incorporated the show's songs and dances into the narrative, which at heart is a simple story of two men — a cowboy and a farm laborer — vying for the opportunity to take a young woman to a party.

Hammerstein credited Riggs' play as "the well-spring of almost all that is good in ‘Oklahoma!’" Fish's production, which made few changes to the show's book and lyrics, mirrors the darker, more melodramatic tone of "Green Grow the Lilacs."

Kristin Dotson, Celebrity Attractions president, said: "We have been faced with many difficult decisions over the last couple of years. This was no exception. All of the parties involved agreed it was the right thing to do.

"We have incredible support and understanding from the producers of 'Oklahoma!', from their marketing team and from the Tulsa PAC to the sensitivities of our market in light of recent events," Dotson said. "This award-winning production of 'Oklahoma!' challenges audiences in new and sometimes shocking ways — which can be exciting if the timing is right. We recognize that now is not the right time for Tulsa."

Tickets will be automatically refunded from the point of purchase and should be completed within the next 30 days.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

