The Tulsa-based Tanninger Entertainment has been nominated for a 2023 Tony Award as one of the producers of the play "The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window."

In addition, choreographer Jennifer Weber, who is currently working with Tulsa Ballet to present one of her works as part of its upcoming Signature Series performance, is nominated for two Tony Awards, for her choreography in the musicals "& Juliet" and "KPOP."

"The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window" is up for Best Revival of a Play, as well as for Best Featured Actress in a Play, for Miriam Silverman.

Written by Lorraine Hansberry, who is best known for her drama "A Raisin in the Sun," "The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window" is about a couple in 1960s Greenwich Village, played by Oscar Isaacs and Rachal Brosnahan, whose struggle to maintain their social ideals places unexpected strains on their marriage.

The production originated at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, where it played to sold-out houses, before transferring in late April to the James Earl Jones Theatre in New York City, just in time to be considered for the 2023 Tony Awards.

“We’re grateful this revival has once again caught the eye of theatre lovers," said Ryan Jude Tanner, who with Jay Krottinger and Patricia Chernicky are the principals of Tanninger Entertainment. "Actors Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan help reimagine the themes of gender equity, art, sexuality, politics and even idealism so perfectly."

Tanninger Entertainment, based in Tulsa's Kendall-Whittier district, have previously won Tony Awards as producers of the revivals of "Pippin" in 2013, and the radical reimagining of "Oklahoma!" in 2019. Other Broadway credits include "A Time to Kill," "Waitress" and "Come From Away," which earned a Best Musical Award from the Olivier Awards, Great Britain's top theatrical prize.

Tanninger Entertainment is also one of the producers of the musical adaptation of "The Outsiders," which recently concluded its world-premiere run at the La Jolla Playhouse.

Choreographer Weber is reviving her ballet "While You Were Gone," which Tulsa Ballet commissioned and debuted in 2021. It will be performed as part of the company's "Signature Series," May 11-14 at the Lorton Performance Center, 550 S. Gary Ave.

Weber said in an interview with the Tulsa World in 2021 that she was supposed to make her Broadway debut when the musical "KPOP," about the efforts of two Korean vocal groups to establish themselves, was originally scheduled to open in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the production to be postponed. Besides Weber's nomination, "KPOP" earned nominations for its original score and its costume designs.

"& Juliet" is a jukebox musical that uses songs produced by Max Martin, whose work has helped launch such artists as Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Ariana Grande and Pink, to tell a revisionist story that gives one of Shakespeare's "star-crossed lovers" a new lease on life. The production earned a total of nine Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.

Ariana DeBose will host the June 11 awards celebration from New York City's United Palace theater live on CBS and on Paramount+.