Tulsa-produced film 'Sound of Identity' available June 1

“The Sound of Identity,” the documentary about opera singer Lucia Lucas as she prepared to become the first transgender singer to perform a leading role with an American opera company in Tulsa Opera’s 2019 “Don Giovanni,” will be available on various on-demand platforms June 1.

The film was produced by the Tulsa-based, Emmy Award-winning team of Russ Kirkpatrick and Andy Kinslow, and directed by James Kicklighter. Josh Bachove, who was a producer of the Academy Award-winning film “Minari,” is executive producer.

Lucas has been approached by Tulsa Opera artistic director and composer Tobias Picker about a different project, but when Lucas auditioned in person, Picker said, “I realized I was hearing one of the great voices in the world ... and so I immediately asked Lucia if she would be available to sing the role of Don Giovanni for Tulsa Opera.”

The film showcases the collaborative process between Lucas and Picker, and how Lucas deals with suddenly finding herself in an international spotlight. It also offers Lucas opportunity to provide fresh insights into her transition, the professional risk she is taking, and what it means for those who follow.