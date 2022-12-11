Tulsa pianist takes holiday music for a spin

Jose Luis Hernandez was not really looking for a place to record an album of Christmas music when he made a visit to the Church Studio.
“I had seen the stories about the Church Studio in the Tulsa World, and I was really more curious to see it than anything else,” Hernandez said. “I was also intrigued by the possibility of recording music at home.”
Last year, Hernandez — the founder and director of Sistema Tulsa, a music education program based at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church — had traveled to Boston to record an album of solo piano arrangements of hymns and other sacred music at the WGBH Fraser Studio.
While Hernandez was touring the newly refurbished Church Studio, he was shown the Yamaha C-7 piano once owned and used by recording artist Dan Fogelberg, whose best-known songs include “Longer,” “Leader of the Band” and his Christmas-themed hit, “Same Old Lang Syne.”
“They invited me to play it, and I just immediately fell in love with the sound of it,” Hernandez said. “There is always something special about playing an instrument used by another artist. Years ago, I had the privilege of playing Vladimir Horowitz’s piano during a recital. When you are given the chance to do something like that, it creates the special connection.
“And when I began to play Dan Fogelberg’s piano, for me it was like I was entering his unique sound world,” he said. “And I think that is one reason why this project was something of a branching out for me, from the classical music I know to being able to add elements of jazz and swing.”
Earlier this month, Hernandez released “Christmas is Here,” which features a baker’s dozen of holiday-themed songs. Many are familiar tunes, such as “Jingle Bells,” “Silent Night” and “O Come, O Come Emmanuel.”
A couple of tracks feature some less well-known melodies, such as “Cantos Para Pedir Las Posadas,” an excerpt from jazz legend Dave Brubeck’s Christmas cantata, “La Fiesta de los Posadas,” and the French carol “Un Flambeau, Jeannette Isabella.”
Hernandez said the songs are “a reflection of my own interests — this is music I would play at the house during the holidays.” The tracks also follow a sort of progression, with the perky, Vince Guaraldi-influenced arrangement by David Karp of “We Three Kings of Orient Are,” that serves as a kind of gentle wake-up call, to the lullaby-like “Away in a Manger,” which evokes Erik Satie’s “Gymnopedies.”
The set also includes a holiday tune with Oklahoma ties — “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” with lyrics by Broken Arrow native Ralph Blane — and a George Winston arrangement of the Ukrainian “Carol of the Bells.”
Hernandez said he had originally included the latter song because it has been a favorite of his but added that it took on a greater resonance because of the ongoing war in Ukraine.
“Music has a certain resonance, depending on the times,” he said. “It’s one of the things that makes this art form so special and why I’m glad I included that song on this album.”
Hernandez, who produced the album with Cade Roberts and Dan Heinrichs serving as engineers, said recording in the Church Studio made the whole experience truly unique.
“The place has such an aura of music history, and it’s something hard not to pick up on when you are there,” he said.
“Christmas is Here” is available for downloading from such streaming services as Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music and Pandora. The recording was made possible in part by a grant from Play Tulsa Music Creative Content Fund, a program of the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture.
Hernandez said he sees a kinship between “Christmas is Here” and the album that he recorded last year, “Piano Devotions: Hymns and Sacred Songs in Classical Settings,” which was released early this year by Albany Records.
“Both these projects have a curatorial aspect to them,” he said. “I love seeking out new arrangements of songs and bringing them to other peoples’ attention. Both albums feature what I think are intriguing yet accessible arrangements of these very familiar melodies.
“And then there’s the subject matter,” Hernandez said. “The ‘Devotions’ album includes three Advent hymns, so there is definitely some crossover there.”
Hernandez earned his bachelor’s degree in music from Texas Christian University and has performed throughout Mexico, Norway, Spain and Germany. He currently performs at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church in Tulsa, where he started Sistema Tulsa eight years ago. The “social change through music” program provides local students free music lessons and instruments.
These hidden gems of local restaurants are great places that provide "guilty pleasure" (or just pleasure) food. Also, a look at upcoming Scene features, including where to support local businesses this holiday season.
Meet Tulsa World Magazine's Tulsans of the Year for 2022
Tulsans of the Year: Saint Francis mass shooting first responders, victims, co-workers
Some of the questions left swirling in the aftermath would take more time to answer.
Like, who was the shooter? And why did he do it?
But one question — how would Tulsa respond? — was put quickly and definitively to rest.
Following the June 1 mass shooting that claimed four lives on the Saint Francis Hospital campus — Dr. Preston Phillips, 59; Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48; Amanda Glenn, 40; and William Love, 73 — many of the Tulsans who'd stepped forward in response would be singled out by community leaders.
Mayor G.T. Bynum set the tone, speaking for a grateful community in remarks he made at a news conference at the hospital.
Starting with praise for emergency responders, he said: "Everywhere I looked, to my left, to my right, there were officers running toward that building, jumping over bushes, getting around anything in their way, between them and that threat, so that they could save people. That is the law enforcement community that we have here in Tulsa."
The mayor then shifted focus to Saint Francis' own staff members and employees, for whom the horror came on top of two trying years of COVID-19 response.
Speaking to them directly, he said: "I want to thank all of you for coming to work today. Every day for years, including through the worst public health crisis we have ever faced as a city, you have put yourselves at risk to save the lives of people in this city. I hope you know how much it is appreciated. How grateful this community is for you and your work and the risks that you take and never even appreciating that you had to deal with this kind of risk and this kind of premeditated violence. And yet you are still here, ready to save more lives today."
Photo by Mike Simons, Tulsa World Magazine
Tulsans of the Year: Gary Brooks
He’s the man with the key to the city — but no, he hasn’t unlocked it yet.
That’s just how Gary Brooks’ coworkers have joked with him since Tulsa’s mayor honored him with the golden award.
“Everywhere I go, people still shouting at me,” the native Jamaican said, sighing with a smile that revealed a missing tooth. “‘That’s a hero right there!’ and I’m like ‘Oh, my god.’”
The tooth fell out the day after the 52-year-old intervened in a Tulsa Transit passenger’s rage-filled attack on a bus driver in August. Officials say he likely saved the driver’s life, and Brooks wasn’t even riding the bus.
Nor did he report the loss of his pearly white, which cost him several hundred dollars to replace.
Photo by Mike Simons, Tulsa World Magazine
Tulsans of the Year: Bryan Crowe
Who knew what live events might be like in a post-pandemic world?
Uncertainty gave way to prosperity.
BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center came rocking and rolling out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the leadership of General Manager Bryan Crowe, multiple venue records were broken and the community was the beneficiary of support beyond just economic impact.
Crowe is a newcomer to Tulsa after spending 17 years in El Paso. When told he was being honored as a Tulsan of the Year, he expressed appreciation for his “team.”
"I’m honored and humbled," he said. "Tulsa has been so welcoming and generous, but this recognition should go to our entire ASM Tulsa team, from front line through leadership. Our successes are a tribute to the efforts of so many who believed and continue to believe in the power of live experiences and that Tulsa is the premier destination for music, comedy, sports, professional conferences and more. I’m grateful to be in Tulsa with this team."
Photo by Ian Maule, Tulsa World Magazine
Tulsans of the Year: Evan Dougoud
Evan Dougoud’s parents got divorced while he was a teenager growing up in Virginia.
“And life got really, really hard,” he says.
Some of his favorite school teachers took it upon themselves to check on him, ask how he was doing and, sometimes, simply listen.
“They kept me alive,” Dougoud says. “They really did. And so I wanted to kind of do that for somebody else.
"I wanted to help people — I just wasn’t sure how.”
Photo by Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World Magazine
Tulsans of the Year: Hau Suan Khai
For many newcomers to the United States of America, the country's initials might easily stand for "U Start Again."
Hau Suan Khai smiles as he relates this witticism, but it is a sentiment he knows all too well.
"Everything here is different," he said. "It is more than just the language barrier that many people have to deal with. The Western culture is so very different from the Zomi culture, that for some people it is hard to navigate life in an American city."
Khai is a member of Tulsa's Zomi community, made up of some 10,000 members of a people native to Myanmar, the southeast Asian nation formerly known as Burma, as well as India and Bangladesh. While Zomi communities are located throughout the United States, Tulsa has what is believed to be the largest such community in the country.
Photo by Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Tulsans of the Year: Brit Hensel
Brit Hensel makes films — and history.
In 2022, Hensel became the first female citizen of the Cherokee Nation to direct an official Sundance Film Festival selection. Because she brought positive attention to Tulsa and the Cherokee Nation, she has been selected among Tulsans of the Year. Keep reading to find out why animal lovers will endorse the honor.
A Tulsa resident since 2019, Hensel crafted a film, “ᎤᏕᏲᏅ (What They’ve Been Taught),” that was selected for Sundance’s short films program. The film is about community and our responsibility to it as Cherokee people, said Hensel.
Asked about the importance of sharing Cherokee stories, Hensel said, “I am Cherokee, so the things I create are innately Cherokee. I believe I have a responsibility to work hard to uplift my community and the people around me. I believe I have a responsibility to keep learning and growing in the ways of my culture and language. One of the ways I do that is through creating and telling stories. As long as my work accomplishes that, I believe I’m moving in the right direction.”
Photo by Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World Magazine
Tulsans of the Year: Isaiah Jarvis
It’s been several months since Isaiah Jarvis of the Tulsa Nationals Little League team went viral for his remarkable moment of sportsmanship. Although a lot of unrelated things have changed in his life since, his appreciation of that experience hasn’t diminished.
After getting hit in the head with a pitch during the Little League World Series Southwest Regional final on Aug. 9, Jarvis eventually made his way to first base and noticed that the pitcher, Kaiden Shelton of Pearland, Texas, was visibly upset and crying because he thought he’d hurt Jarvis.
The two had become friends at the hotel during the weeklong tournament, and when Jarvis saw how upset his friend was, he walked over to the pitcher’s mound and hugged Shelton, letting him know that he was OK.
Although Tulsa eventually lost that game, and the chance to play in the prestigious Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, that one moment was the one everyone remembered.
Courtesy photo provided
Tulsans of the Year: Rick Guild
You might not know commercial real estate agent Rick Guild, but it's a safe bet he knows you.
And your alma mater, golf handicap and name of your pet dog.
Guild's business is getting into yours in the most pleasant way possible.
"Relationships are an art form for him," said Harry Birdwell, chief operating officer of Newmark Robinson Park, Guild's employer. "It's unbelievable."
So is Guild's résumé.
Photo by Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World Magazine
Tulsans of the Year: Carrie Moss
Carrie Moss has dedicated her life to helping people with disabilities.
It's the reason she went to Ukraine in the first place. It's what's kept her there for the past eight years.
But after the Russians invaded in February, the Tulsan's skills as a physical therapist were no longer what her patients needed most from her.
With millions of Ukrainians forced to flee the country, Moss and her colleagues temporarily switched gears, converting their clinic in Lutsk into a checkpoint, providing refugees with food, shelter and supplies.
Serving refugees wasn't something they were prepared for, said Moss, who works with patients with spinal injuries.
But "we learned fast," Moss said.
Courtesy photo provided
Tulsans of the Year: Rebecka Peterson
On a visit to Union High School one September morning, Rebecka Peterson could barely get past the front foyer without getting inundated by hugs from former students.
The 2022-23 State Teacher of the Year, Peterson is taking a paid sabbatical from teaching pre-calculus and Advanced Placement calculus at Union this school year to travel around the state as an advocate for teachers and public education.
“It’s so inspiring to be in other grades or other parts of the state and see that good and important work that educators are doing every day and get to highlight that by being one of their voices,” Peterson said. "It is an honor of a lifetime."
Although she is enjoying the opportunity to meet colleagues throughout Oklahoma, that the student hugs are now fewer and farther between is a downside to the time away from her south Tulsa classroom, she said.
“That’s the part I miss, the student interactions and building those relationships,” she said. “I love spending my day with high schoolers. They’re so fun and funny and inspiring. They give me so much hope for the future.”
Photo by Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World Magazine
Tulsans of the Year: Rodgers family
Cain’s Ballroom is a unique-to-Tulsa treasure.
For the past 20 years, members of the Rodgers family have been caretakers of the historic music venue.
Job well done: The Rodgers family was selected by Tulsa World Magazine among Tulsans of the year.
“I think I was the only one of the family who had been inside Cain’s Ballroom prior to us buying it, but I wasn’t familiar with the history and significance of the venue,” Chad Rodgers said.
“Our family owning the Cain’s Ballroom and with Hunter and I running it over the last 20 years, we’ve always felt a huge responsibility to continue the Cain’s Ballroom legacy by continuing to bring world-class performers to the city of Tulsa. We want everyone to be proud to have the Cain’s Ballroom here in Tulsa, Oklahoma.”
Photo by Mike Simons, Tulsa World Magazine
Tulsans of the Year: Malcolm Rodriguez
In his first NFL game, Detroit Lions starting linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez took a five-time Pro Bowler to the mat.
Clutching at the shoulder pads of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, Rodriguez — a high school wrestling and football star at Wagoner who was an All-America linebacker at Oklahoma State — planted his feet and swung Kelce over his hips during a play in the second quarter.
Rodriguez, who weighs 70 pounds less than Kelce and is 11 years Kelce’s junior in NFL experience, had just successfully hip-tossed the center.
Just 15 minutes into his NFL career, Rodriguez — whom Lions coaches quickly dubbed “Rodrigo” in training camp — went viral.
“I thought I had him,” Kelce said afterward. “It was impressive.”
It’s just a small sample of why the Detroit faithful have become enamored with him and why he has been named a Tulsan of the Year. He went from a sixth-round pick at the bottom of the depth chart to a starter by the first game of the season, something no scout or coach predicted. The unlikely journey was all documented on HBO's popular "Hard Knocks" weekly TV series, which showcases NFL rookies as they try to make the team.
Photo by Associated Press
Tulsans of the Year: Andy Scurto
The local sports scene got a big boost when Andy Scurto, an insurance and IT entrepreneur and sports investor originally from California, bought the Tulsa Oilers hockey team in September 2021, vowing to revitalize the fan experience.
Since then, he has continued to have a major local impact.
Scurto helped improve the Oilers’ marketing efforts, contributing to Tulsa ranking fourth in the ECHL in attendance. An average of 5,834 fans watched the team play its home games at the BOK Center last season, the team’s most since 2017-18.
Scurto also brought in a showcase for elite-level women’s hockey in April, when the Premier Hockey Federation's Minnesota Whitecaps and the Buffalo Beauts, both owned by Scurto, faced off at the BOK Center.
Scurto then purchased the Oilers Ice Center, the only full-size ice rink in Tulsa, bringing all the ice under one ownership and implementing impressive renovations to the facility.
After that, Scurto bought the former Macy’s building at the Promenade Mall. It is being converted into a rink facility with two ice sheets, which will be a boon for the local youth hockey, figure skating and curling scene once it is ready next year.
Finally, in July, Scurto announced he had bought an expansion franchise in the Indoor Football League, to begin play at the BOK Center in March 2023. There was a name-the-team contest, resulting in the name Oilers for the football team, and since then, the Tulsa Oilers football team has hired a coach (Marvin Jones) and started signing players, with a big local tryout session in late October.
Photo by Daniel Shular, Tulsa World Magazine
Tulsans of the Year Nick Sidorakis
Tulsans whose livelihoods center on the occupation of hotel rooms and the sale of food and drinks probably remember May 16-22 as having been their favorite week of 2022.
For the Tulsans who love important, well-played golf, May 16-22 undoubtedly was the best week of the year.
All of those people — the ones whose finances needed another PGA Championship and the ones who couldn’t wait to spend big on tickets and merchandise — should regard Nick Sidorakis in the same way that this Tulsa World Magazine does: as a Tulsan of the Year type of figure.
Sidorakis’ relationships with PGA of America decision-makers were a significant factor in Southern Hills Country Club scoring an eighth professional major championship.
Photo by Ian Maule, Tulsa World Magazine
