Tulsa pianist takes holiday music for a spin

Jose Luis Hernandez was not really looking for a place to record an album of Christmas music when he made a visit to the Church Studio.

“I had seen the stories about the Church Studio in the Tulsa World, and I was really more curious to see it than anything else,” Hernandez said. “I was also intrigued by the possibility of recording music at home.”

Last year, Hernandez — the founder and director of Sistema Tulsa, a music education program based at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church — had traveled to Boston to record an album of solo piano arrangements of hymns and other sacred music at the WGBH Fraser Studio.

While Hernandez was touring the newly refurbished Church Studio, he was shown the Yamaha C-7 piano once owned and used by recording artist Dan Fogelberg, whose best-known songs include “Longer,” “Leader of the Band” and his Christmas-themed hit, “Same Old Lang Syne.”

“They invited me to play it, and I just immediately fell in love with the sound of it,” Hernandez said. “There is always something special about playing an instrument used by another artist. Years ago, I had the privilege of playing Vladimir Horowitz’s piano during a recital. When you are given the chance to do something like that, it creates the special connection.

“And when I began to play Dan Fogelberg’s piano, for me it was like I was entering his unique sound world,” he said. “And I think that is one reason why this project was something of a branching out for me, from the classical music I know to being able to add elements of jazz and swing.”

Earlier this month, Hernandez released “Christmas is Here,” which features a baker’s dozen of holiday-themed songs. Many are familiar tunes, such as “Jingle Bells,” “Silent Night” and “O Come, O Come Emmanuel.”

A couple of tracks feature some less well-known melodies, such as “Cantos Para Pedir Las Posadas,” an excerpt from jazz legend Dave Brubeck’s Christmas cantata, “La Fiesta de los Posadas,” and the French carol “Un Flambeau, Jeannette Isabella.”

Hernandez said the songs are “a reflection of my own interests — this is music I would play at the house during the holidays.” The tracks also follow a sort of progression, with the perky, Vince Guaraldi-influenced arrangement by David Karp of “We Three Kings of Orient Are,” that serves as a kind of gentle wake-up call, to the lullaby-like “Away in a Manger,” which evokes Erik Satie’s “Gymnopedies.”

The set also includes a holiday tune with Oklahoma ties — “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” with lyrics by Broken Arrow native Ralph Blane — and a George Winston arrangement of the Ukrainian “Carol of the Bells.”

Hernandez said he had originally included the latter song because it has been a favorite of his but added that it took on a greater resonance because of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Music has a certain resonance, depending on the times,” he said. “It’s one of the things that makes this art form so special and why I’m glad I included that song on this album.”

Hernandez, who produced the album with Cade Roberts and Dan Heinrichs serving as engineers, said recording in the Church Studio made the whole experience truly unique.

“The place has such an aura of music history, and it’s something hard not to pick up on when you are there,” he said.

“Christmas is Here” is available for downloading from such streaming services as Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music and Pandora. The recording was made possible in part by a grant from Play Tulsa Music Creative Content Fund, a program of the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts and Culture.

Hernandez said he sees a kinship between “Christmas is Here” and the album that he recorded last year, “Piano Devotions: Hymns and Sacred Songs in Classical Settings,” which was released early this year by Albany Records.

“Both these projects have a curatorial aspect to them,” he said. “I love seeking out new arrangements of songs and bringing them to other peoples’ attention. Both albums feature what I think are intriguing yet accessible arrangements of these very familiar melodies.

“And then there’s the subject matter,” Hernandez said. “The ‘Devotions’ album includes three Advent hymns, so there is definitely some crossover there.”

Hernandez earned his bachelor’s degree in music from Texas Christian University and has performed throughout Mexico, Norway, Spain and Germany. He currently performs at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church in Tulsa, where he started Sistema Tulsa eight years ago. The “social change through music” program provides local students free music lessons and instruments.

