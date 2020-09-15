Tulsa performers part of Kennedy Center 'Arts Across America'

Tulsa's World Stage Theatre Company and Cherokee singer-songwriter Kalyn Fay will be featured as part of The Kennedy Center's "Arts Across America" series, with a program titled "Tulsa Time," 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus, this year's "Arts Across America" is being live-streamed.

Fay will perform at 3 p.m., with her performance broadcast live from the Woody Guthrie Center.

At 3:30 p.m., World Stage Theatre will present episodes from "Tulsa '21," an original play by Tara Brooke Watkins, that will be broadcast live from ahha Tulsa's Hardesty Arts Center. The play, which premiered in 2018, is part of the company's 2020-2021 season and will be performed in full in June 2021.

The live-stream will be shown on the Kennedy Center's website and on its Facebook Live page. The performance of "Tulsa Time" will also be accessible as part of the Kennedy Center's digital library.

To watch, and more information: kennedy-center.org.

