Tulsa PAC reignites Orbit Initiative, its free community arts classes
Tulsa PAC reignites Orbit Initiative, its free community arts classes

The Orbit Initiative, the community-wide arts program sponsored by the Tulsa PAC Trust, will begin offering classes in acting, writing, dancing and visual arts at locations throughout the city beginning in October.

“We’ve actually held our first classes already this year,” said Jeremy Stevens, director of community engagement for the Tulsa PAC, and overseer of the Orbit Initiative. “We started classes in acting and visual arts at Hicks Park in September, but we are planning to expand the offerings next month.”

Based on a program first developed by the Public Theater in New York City, the Orbit Initiative is designed to offer free classes, seminars and masterclasses in the arts at locations throughout Tulsa, to ensure everyone has access to the magic experienced by participating in the arts.

Orbit began in 2018, and participants in that first year had the opportunity to take part in a special musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” which was staged in 2019 in the Tulsa PAC’s Chapman Music Hall.

Stevens said the plan for the 2021-2022 Orbit Initiative is to have a large-scale performance of another Shakespeare adaptation, “Twelfth Night,” that will be presented in the summer of 2022.

“However,” Stevens said, “the performance is, in our eyes, more of a by-product of the classes. Because that’s the real purpose of the Orbit Initiative — to encourage people who may have never thought about performing or playing music or drawing an image to take that first step toward being a participant in the arts, rather than just a spectator.”

Orbit Initiative classes and locations are:

Dance, taught by Kara Staiger, at the Charles Schusterman Jewish Community Center, 2021 E. 71st St. 2 p.m. Sundays, beginning in October.

Writing/Poetry, taught by Deborah Hunter, at the Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave. Start date to be determined.

Acting/Improv, taught by Janna O’Leary, at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, 621 E. Fourth St. 10 a.m.-noon, first and third Sundays, beginning in October.

Visual Art, taught by Alexander Tamahn, and Acting/Improv taught by Timothy Hunter, at Hicks Park Community Center, 3443 S. Mingo Road. 10 a.m.-noon, third Sunday of each month.

Acting/Improv, taught by Julie Tattershall, at LIFE Senior Services East Side, 1427 S. Indianapolis Ave. 2:10-3:10 p.m. every Wednesday.

Acting, taught by Machele Miller Dill, at the Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave. Acting Basics for Kids, 10-11 a.m.; Acting Intensive for Adults, 11 a.m. to noon. First and third Saturday of the month beginning Oct. 9.

For more information: tulsapac.com

Tulsa World's James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk Carlos Santana, Grady Nichols, the debut novel by a Tulsa writer, Chamber Music Tulsa offering free Sunday Concerts and more.

