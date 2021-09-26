Tulsa PAC reignites Orbit Initiative, its free community arts classes

The Orbit Initiative, the community-wide arts program sponsored by the Tulsa PAC Trust, will begin offering classes in acting, writing, dancing and visual arts at locations throughout the city beginning in October.

“We’ve actually held our first classes already this year,” said Jeremy Stevens, director of community engagement for the Tulsa PAC, and overseer of the Orbit Initiative. “We started classes in acting and visual arts at Hicks Park in September, but we are planning to expand the offerings next month.”

Based on a program first developed by the Public Theater in New York City, the Orbit Initiative is designed to offer free classes, seminars and masterclasses in the arts at locations throughout Tulsa, to ensure everyone has access to the magic experienced by participating in the arts.

Orbit began in 2018, and participants in that first year had the opportunity to take part in a special musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” which was staged in 2019 in the Tulsa PAC’s Chapman Music Hall.

Stevens said the plan for the 2021-2022 Orbit Initiative is to have a large-scale performance of another Shakespeare adaptation, “Twelfth Night,” that will be presented in the summer of 2022.