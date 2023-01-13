Tulsa PAC now part of national theater alliance

The Tulsa PAC is one of the inaugural members of the national Theater Alliance of the Oak View Group, a global venue development, advisory, and investment company for the sports and live entertainment industries.

The Tulsa PAC is one of 39 marquee theaters that make up the alliance, which is designed to provide member organizations with unique opportunities through collective buying power, great access to non-traditional content, sponsorship opportunities, industry best practices and resources, and shared proceeds from an annual fundraising gala.

Among the venues selected for this alliance are such spaces as Radio City Music Hall and the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Boch Center in Boston, the Chicago Theater, the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, and Nashville's Ryman Auditorium & Grand Ole Opry House.

“Being a member of this alliance means we can bring in bigger and better shows and talent to Tulsa," said Tulsa PAC CEO Mark Frie. "It’s just one more way we can provide world-class events to our community.”

The Theater Alliance is modeled after OVG’s Arena & Stadium Alliance, a collection of the top 38 venues in North America that provides a united platform for booking, content development, procurement, and sponsorship sales opportunities.

Noel Mirhadi, formerly of United Talent Agency, will be head of the Theater Alliance.

"Theaters like the Tulsa Performing Arts Center serve as the heartbeat of their community,” Mirhadi said. “Our new Theater Alliance will support these critically important institutions and help them continue to thrive. We’ve put together a collective of premier venues that operate in strong markets and within even stronger communities – just as we see with the Tulsa PAC. The Alliance will allow us to tangibly support their continued growth and success.”