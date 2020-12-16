Tulsa PAC hosts 'Holiday Hoopla' this weekend

It allows the Tulsa PAC to fulfill another of its missions — to provide art opportunities for young audiences.

"We annually do an Imagination Series for young audiences, but couldn't do it this year as all the touring groups we usually feature aren't on the road because of the pandemic," said Tulsa PAC CEO Mark Frie.

"One aspect of the Imagination Series is that there is usually some kind of hands-on activities for the kids attending that ties in with the show being presented," Frie said. "For this concert, we put together a little kit that people can pick up in advance and use to make their own reindeer antlers that they can wear during the concert."

Antler-making kits are available from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Dec. 15-17, at the Tulsa PAC ticket office, 101 E. Third St. Kits will also available at Hicks Park, 3443 S. Mingo Road; and the Charles Shusterman Jewish Community Center in Zarrow Pointe, 2021 E. 71st St., during those facilities' regular business hours.

Frie and the Tulsa PAC staff have been working to come up with ways to present live events at the facility that will conform to requirements for social distancing, sanitizing, suspending concession sales, and other ways to combat the coronavirus.