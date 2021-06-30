Tulsa Ornament creator Bobbie Whaling featured at Sweet Tooth artist event

Sweet Tooth Candy and Gift Company’s “Meet the Artist” series, dedicated to hosting local artist events, will feature Bobbie Whaling and her 2021 Tulsa Ornament.

Whaling will be at Sweet Tooth, 3541 S. Harvard Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10. She will be available to sign ornaments and talk about how she selected the 2021 theme.

Whaling is the Tulsa artist behind the Tulsa Ornament. She has designed ornaments depicting a different Tulsa landmark or special event for 33 years. This year’s design honors Tulsa’s historic Black Wall Street.

Ornaments are solid brass with a 24-carat gold wash and, in the past, have featured Swan Lake, Philbrook Museum of Art, Cain’s Ballroom, the Council Oak Tree and the Golden Driller.

Usually, 100% of proceeds from ornament sales go to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Neighbor for Neighbor and Catholic Charities. This year, proceeds will be split four ways with the aforementioned beneficiaries and Greenwood Cultural Center.