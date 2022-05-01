Tulsa Opera's 'Salome' wows with dazzling staging, fearless performances

From the moment one entered the Tulsa PAC’s Third Street Lobby Friday night, it was obvious this was not going to be just another night at the opera.

A swath of red carpet stretched from the front doors to an area designed for selfies and other photo ops. Among the common and not-so-common people gathered there were dancers and drag queens, masked revelers and uniformed security men. Then an absurdly elongated limousine pulled up, from which emerged the “Salome” cast, dressed in quasi-royal finery, and greeted with all hoopla of a royal visit, or of film stars strolling past the paparazzi.

All this pomp and circumstance might seem so much window-dressing, gaudy distractions for the real matter at hand. But in fact, this was when Tulsa Opera’s production of “Salome” actually began.

As devised, designed and directed by Tulsa native Thaddeus Strassberger, this version of Richard Strauss’ opera was an “immersive” event, blurring the lines between artifice and reality, between the performers and the audience.

This included such things as enlisting the services of such local entities as the Kripalaya Dance Academy (whose artistic director, Priya Raju, also served as the production’s choreographer) and the Edison High School Marching Band as part of the pre-show festivities; a runway built out from the Chapman Music Hall stage into the audience; VIP patrons seated on stage; and sending balloons and glitter and candies out into the audience.

And for those following the “royal party” as it made its way to the stage, it also included overhearing some “private” conversations — such as Salome (Julia Mintzer) saying, as her handlers try to guide her into the hall, “I don’t want to. I don’t want to be in there with my stepfather.”

Which reinforced one aspect of “Salome” that Strassberger’s concept brought to the forefront. All that flash and energy showed how easy it is to get caught up in the glitz and glamour of celebrity — and how easy it is to overlook the moral rot too much wealth and power can engender.

And there’s a lot of wealth and power in the court of Herod Antipas (Jay Hunter Morris), who is celebrating his birthday in kingly fashion. For all the modern trappings, this is a society where brutality, torture and murder are as acceptable as forms of entertainment as is someone crooning “Where Do I Begin,” the love theme from the 1970 film “Love Story” (I am, to quote Dave Barry, not making this up).Celebrating along with Herod is his second wife, Herodias (Katharine Goeldner), and her daughter Salome, upon whom Herod lavishes all sorts of unwanted attention.

When Salome ducks out of the party, she hears for the first time the voice of Jochanaan (Wayne Tigges), whom Herod keeps imprisoned at the behest Herodias, since this “holy man” dared to call her out for a multitude of sins. Salome is so fascinated by what Jochanaan says, and the conviction and power with which he says them, that she commands, then entices the already lovestruck officer Narraboth (Cesar Delgado) to allow this “holy man” to emerge.

Yet this moment of freedom doesn’t prompt the reaction Salome expects. Jochanaan pronounces a curse upon her. And when someone gets cursed in an opera… well, “bad things are going to happen.”

“Salome” is a story designed to shock, to horrify, to outrage, and Strassberger’s production certainly ticks all those boxes. But it also contains an underlying sense of the spiritual. Salome’s fascination with the “voice of one crying in the wilderness,” as Mintzer plays her, is borne not out of basic lust, but a desire to understand; it’s just that she has been conditioned by her environment to think that sex is the only way to gain anything. And there are a few moments designed to show that this “Son of Man” of whom Jochanaan speaks is someone truly extraordinary.

“Salome” is a marvel of musicality, as Strauss’ score blends classical and modernist forms, moments of lyrical sweetness and jarring bursts of atonality. Strauss was also a master at expressing character, to the point that one often did not need to read the surtitles to grasp the nuances of what was being sung.

Mintzer, who was making her debut in the role of Salome, was from start to finish extraordinary. This was a fearless, fully inhabited performance that required her to span her entire vocal range in addition to evoking all manner of dark emotions, and Mintzer sang with power, precision and nuance.

“Salome” is best known for the “Dance of the Seven Veils,” when Salome finally consents to perform for her stepfather. This scene has been staged in many ways through the years, with some performers going to the extreme of completely disrobing. The staging here was, I think, unique. For one thing, it wasn’t a dance; Mintzer is draped with six veils, which male cast members whisk away, one by one, cackling and cheering as if it were a sport. And it ends with Herod taking the final liberty — the gown Salome wears.

It is a brutal, discomfiting scene, about as far from eroticism as can be imagined. But it also gives an added edge to Salome’s demand for Jochanaan’s head on a plate. She wants this not because Jochanaan rejected her advances, but because she knows it will strip Herod of the one thing he does not want to lose.

And Morris was equally superb as Herod, a weak man struggling to appear strong, who can barely control his base desires. Morris had a keening quality in his singing that makes Herod’s nervousness, paranoid and lust palpable.

Tigges was a forceful and dynamic Jochanaan, delivering the character’s prophecies and pronouncements in clear, ringing tones. Goeldner slowly unveiled the black heart of Herodias with aplomb, countertenor Ryan Belongie was most effective as the Page, Delgado made the suicidal Narraboth deeply sympathetic, and Kevin Thompson brought an air of mystery to his role as the First Nazarene.

Strauss originally composed “Salome” for a 105-piece orchestra. Tulsa Opera used a new orchestral reduction by Nigel Shore for 25 musicians. The orchestra, conducted by Peter Ash, may not have had the strength of numbers, but neither did it sound anemic. The harsh beauties and stern complexities of Strauss’ score were all there, and the balance between the pit and the stage was just about perfect.

Could the same be said of this “Salome” as a whole? No – there were aspects of the staging that defied logic or didn’t ring true. But those quibbles aside, there is no denying that Strassberger and his colleagues created a show that does exactly what art should do – overwhelm you as you experience it, cause you to think about it for days afterward, and make you want to see experience it again.

