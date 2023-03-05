Tulsa Opera’s recently launched Songs by Heart program, which uses singing as therapy for those with memory issues, has received an $18,000 grant from Opera America to expand its efforts to share the therapeutic benefits of music.

The Tulsa company is one of eight opera organizations throughout the country to receive a Civic Practices Grant from Opera America, which are designed to support opera companies’ effort to address civic priorities in their communities more fully; develop robust, reciprocal relationships with other arts and non-arts organizations; and deliver greater public value through authentic, mutually beneficial partnerships.

Tulsa Opera began offering Songs by Heart in December and has worked with a dozen area memory-care communities and interacted with more than 725 residents, family members and staff.

A specially trained professional-level singer with live piano accompaniment will engage participants in group singing, clapping, dancing and conversation using familiar tunes such as “Oklahoma!,” “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” and “You Are My Sunshine.”

Amanda Viles, Tulsa Opera’s chief development officer, said the grant is an important validation for Tulsa Opera’s Songs by Heart program.

“From the outset, we began seeking grants and donations to subsidize our efforts to reach as many people in Tulsa-area memory-care communities as possible with this program,” Viles said. “We are working to expand our support for this program far beyond the traditional arts benefactors to include a broad base of the Tulsa community who values the benefits Songs by Heart brings to people with memory loss.”

Tulsa Opera partnered with the Songs by Heart Foundation to launch the program in the Tulsa area. Since 2015, the national Songs by Heart program has grown to be part of the therapeutic programming in more than 50 memory-care communities across the nation.

“We are honored and excited for Tulsa Opera’s Songs by Heart outreach program to receive this prestigious award just a few months after when we debuted it,” says Ken McConnell, Tulsa Opera general director and chief executive officer. “This grant will help us expand and sustain this important program that can improve the quality of life for members of Tulsa-area communities who struggle with memory issues.”

McConnell added, “Given the prevalence of Alzheimer’s and dementia and the growing senior population, this program is needed now more than ever.”

Memory-care communities interested in scheduling sessions or getting additional information about Songs by Heart in the Tulsa area may contact Dani Keil at dkeil@tulsaopera.com.