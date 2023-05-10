Director Tara Faircloth had spent several years getting to know a woman named Emmeline when she was asked to take a walk "Into the Woods."

Faircloth worked with composer and former Tulsa Opera artistic director Tobias Picker on a new production of Picker's opera "Emmeline," inspired by the Judith Rossner novel.

"We have been working on this project for about a year and a half," said Faircloth, whose work with Tulsa Opera has included such operas as "Hansel and Gretel," "The Barber of Seville" and "The Magic Flute." "The set for 'Emmeline' had just rolled off the assembly line in March 2020, the same weekend that everything shut down (because of COVID-19)."

The production was rescheduled twice, but following Picker's decision to leave Tulsa Opera, the planned premiere of the new "Emmeline" was canceled.

In its place, Tulsa Opera has chosen to stage "Into the Woods," the Tony Award-winning musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine as its final production of the 2022-2023 season.

The cast for "Emmeline" was already in place, and most of the main players agreed to follow Faircloth into the metaphorical forest of this re-envisioning of a number of famous tales collected by the Brothers Grimm.

"I think I can say with confidence that this will be the best-sung 'Into the Woods' that anyone has heard," Faircloth said.

"Into the Woods" uses the story of a baker and wife, and their desire to have a child, as a way to link together elements of such familiar stories as "Cinderella," "Jack and the Beanstalk," "Rapunzel" and "Little Red Riding Hood" that go beyond the "happily ever after" to explore the nature of the things these characters desire and the consequences of the choices they make.

Tulsa Opera's production will feature Curt Olds as the Baker, Mary Ann Stewart as the Baker's Wife, Jana McIntyre as Cinderella, Ann Toomey as the Witch, Sam Briggs as Jack and Leona Mitchell in the dual role of Granny and Cinderella’s Mother.

Tulsa native Cathy Venable, one of the city's most versatile and tireless performers, will make her Tulsa Opera debut as conductor of the Tulsa Opera Orchestra.

"Light Opera Oklahoma did this show some time ago, and I was part of the orchestra for that production, but I've never conducted it before," said Venable, who has served as the music director for several Broadway and nationally touring musicals, from "The Sound of Music" to "Frozen."

"Aaron (Beck, Tulsa Opera's artistic director) first got in touch with me about six months ago and asked if I would be interested, saying he thought this would be 'right in my wheelhouse,'" Venable said. "I thought it sounded terrifying, to be honest. But that's also why I said yes — if something terrifies you, then it's probably worth doing."

Venable's preparation included a trip to New York, where a revival of the musical was playing on Broadway.

"I have some friends who were on the musical staff of the show, and I quizzed them about what I was going to be taking on," she said. "It's not structured like a traditional musical, where you have the songs broken up with dialogue so you can prepare for the next number. This has six or seven very different musical pieces that segue into each other, each with a different feel, dealing with different characters."

Faircloth was familiar with "Into the Woods" only as a listener, and she described some of her preparations as akin to "spelunking."

"Since the sets already existed, I spent a lot of time learning how this particular stage world works," Faircloth said. "But in the end, all the grand ideas you might have ultimately depend on the singers you have in the room. And fortunately we have some incredible singers.

"There are some opera singers who have some difficulty performing in a musical theater style," she said. "But our cast was able to shift gears without any problem."

Venable added, "For all of its complexity, Sondheim is actually very kind to singers. I had the privilege of being in the room with him when they were preparing for the 2010 production of 'Sondheim on Sondheim,' with Barbara Cook, Tom Wopat, Vanessa Williams — people such as that. And Sondheim was the most easygoing person there. I remember him saying, 'I just want the text to come out.'"