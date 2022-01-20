Tulsa Opera to postpone 'Emmeline' to 2022-23 season

Tulsa Opera's world premiere of a new production of "Emmeline," an opera by the company's artistic director Tobias Picker scheduled to be performed Feb. 25 and 27, has been postponed.

Picker and Ken McConnell, the company's general director, announced Thursday that the production would be rescheduled to the 2022-23 season, because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Like many arts organizations around the country, we have been monitoring the ever-changing public health situation relating to COVID-19 and have made the difficult decision to postpone this production,” McConnell said in a statement. “We believe this is our most responsible course of action in terms of the safety of our company, audiences and artists.”

Those who hold tickets for the scheduled performances may retain their tickets, which will be honored at the rescheduled performance. They also could choose to donate the ticket value to Tulsa Opera’s annual fund. Such donations are tax-deductible and ensure the financial strength of Tulsa Opera.

Refunds will also be available. For any questions about ticket exchanges, call 918-582-3133, between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.