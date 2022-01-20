Tulsa Opera to postpone 'Emmeline' to 2022-23 season

Tulsa Opera's world premiere of a new production of "Emmeline," an opera by the company's artistic director Tobias Picker scheduled to be performed Feb. 25 and 27, has been postponed.
Picker and Ken McConnell, the company's general director, announced Thursday that the production would be rescheduled to the 2022-23 season, because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Like many arts organizations around the country, we have been monitoring the ever-changing public health situation relating to COVID-19 and have made the difficult decision to postpone this production,” McConnell said in a statement. “We believe this is our most responsible course of action in terms of the safety of our company, audiences and artists.”
Those who hold tickets for the scheduled performances may retain their tickets, which will be honored at the rescheduled performance. They also could choose to donate the ticket value to Tulsa Opera’s annual fund. Such donations are tax-deductible and ensure the financial strength of Tulsa Opera.
Refunds will also be available. For any questions about ticket exchanges, call 918-582-3133, between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The new production of "Emmeline," directed by Tara Faircloth and conducted by Francesco Cilluffo, has been an especially anticipated production, as it is the first opera by Picker to be staged by Tulsa Opera since the composer was appointed the company’s artistic director in 2016.
Tulsa Opera opened its 2021-22 season in October with “Puccini and Verdi Play Ball at ONEOK Field,” which featured a new production of Puccini’s Gianni Schicchi directed by James Blaszko and a selection of Puccini and Verdi arias performed outdoors at ONEOK Field, home of the Tulsa Drillers baseball team.
Tulsa Opera’s season is scheduled to conclude with performances April 29 and May 1 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center of a new audience immersive production of Richard Strauss’ "Salome" directed by Tulsa-born Thaddeus Strassberger and featuring soprano Patricia Racette in the title role.