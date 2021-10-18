Tulsa Opera takes the field again, this time with 'Puccini & Verdi Play Ball'

It might have been helpful for "Gianni Schicchi" if McAnany had introduced the characters at the start of "Gianni Schicchi," as he did for the "Rigoletto" production last year, to help audience members unfamiliar with the story and its protagonists to get who's who fixed in their minds.

Granted, "Gianni Schicchi" is a fairly simple story — a rapacious family wanting to lay claim to the wealth of a recently deceased patriarch, who enlist the title character to impersonate the late lamented so that a new will can be written.

And perhaps it doesn't really matter to know exactly how all 15 or so characters that ultimately populate the stage are related. In the end, it all comes down to the antics of the titular fellow (Hernandez), who naturally uses this opportunity to his own advantage, and the star-crossed couple of Lauretta (Blaustein) and Rinuccio (Johnson) whose love defies both their parents' wishes.

Director James Blaszko has given the proceedings at 1980s setting, with each character having a "look" from that Technicolored era: the headband-and-track-suit look, the preppy look, the "Dynasty" shoulder-pads-out-to-here look. Even the corpse (embodied, so to speak, by dancer Brinneisha Thompson) ends up clad in something resembling the title character from "Weekend at Bernie's."