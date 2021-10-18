Tulsa Opera takes the field again, this time with 'Puccini & Verdi Play Ball'

Tulsa Opera managed to connect on an inside-the-park home run last year, when the company presented a unique version of Verdi's "Rigoletto" on the baseball diamond at ONEOK Field.
The show drew a sizeable audience, including a good number of people who had yet to darken a Tulsa PAC door for a Tulsa Opera performance, and the baseball-themed reworking of "Rigoletto's" tale of revenge that goes tragically awry made for an effective lyric theater.
So the company chose to take a second at-bat with opera at the ballpark, this time with a program titled "Puccini & Verdi Play Ball," presented Friday, Oct. 15, at ONEOK Field.
Rather than a single opera, this evening featured a more diverse lineup, with a selection of arias and duets from each of the featured composers, followed by a staged production of Puccini's one-act comedy "Gianni Schicchi."
Artistic director Tobias Picker said one of the reasons for presenting "Gianni Schicchi" was because Puccini wrote the opera — conceived as part of a trio of one-act pieces to be presented until the title "Il Trittico" — during the influenza epidemic of 1918, and was unable to attend its premiere in New York City because on international travel restrictions.
The fact that Puccini chose to create something to make people laugh during a global pandemic "is an inspiration to us all today," Picker said.
Picker also acknowledged that the rainy weather the previous week had given the company concern about whether the show could go on. Fortunately, the clouds cleared away Friday and the weather was just about perfect.
A lot of good ideas and very hard work went into the creation of "Puccini & Verdi Play Ball," and the actual performances of all concerned were quite good. The arias and duets got things off to a good start, with Danielle Pastin and Jonathan Johnson performing the "Libiamo" from Puccini's "La Traviata" — and using the sound of popping open a beer can as a bit of whimsical sonic punctuation.
Pastin also shone in Puccini's "Un bel di vedremo” from "Madama Butterfly," although we missed that orchestral swell at the end (conductor Oriol Sans led a string quintet plus piano and harp from the Tulsa Opera Orchestra that otherwise did yeoman work).
Bass Andrew Porter gave a moving performance of “Il lacerato spirito” from Verdi's "Simon Boccanegra," about a man grieving his daughter's death, while Levi Hernandez drew genuine laughs from the crowd during his performance of “È sogno? O realtà?” from "Falstaff" by Verdi, in which the character bemoans the fickleness of women.
These performances were presented as a mock contest between the composers, with announcer Kirk McAnany ultimately declaring the contest a draw.
It might have been helpful for "Gianni Schicchi" if McAnany had introduced the characters at the start of "Gianni Schicchi," as he did for the "Rigoletto" production last year, to help audience members unfamiliar with the story and its protagonists to get who's who fixed in their minds.
Granted, "Gianni Schicchi" is a fairly simple story — a rapacious family wanting to lay claim to the wealth of a recently deceased patriarch, who enlist the title character to impersonate the late lamented so that a new will can be written.
And perhaps it doesn't really matter to know exactly how all 15 or so characters that ultimately populate the stage are related. In the end, it all comes down to the antics of the titular fellow (Hernandez), who naturally uses this opportunity to his own advantage, and the star-crossed couple of Lauretta (Blaustein) and Rinuccio (Johnson) whose love defies both their parents' wishes.
Director James Blaszko has given the proceedings at 1980s setting, with each character having a "look" from that Technicolored era: the headband-and-track-suit look, the preppy look, the "Dynasty" shoulder-pads-out-to-here look. Even the corpse (embodied, so to speak, by dancer Brinneisha Thompson) ends up clad in something resembling the title character from "Weekend at Bernie's."
Blaustein performs the opera's best-known piece, the aria "O mio babbino caro," well; her character is using this effusive paean to convince her father to give his blessing to her romance, and Blaustein's performance blended vocal sincerity with physical guile. There was no doubt this Laurette knew she had her father wrapped around her little finger.
Johnson also brings a youthful passion to "Avete torto," as he enthusiastically praises Gianni Schicchi's ability to pass through legal loopholes.
On a technical level, the sound design by Steve Colby, amplified by Axiom Audio, was effective and clear, and the video feed to the stadium's Jumbotron screen did its job.
The evening opened with a fine, a cappella performance of the National Anthem by the Tulsa Youth Opera, led by Aaron Beck, and concluded, as most Friday nights at ONEOK do, with a fireworks display.